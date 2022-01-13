Abandoned by the Cuban Government, the son of local hero Humberto Jordán Gallo commits suicide in Caibarién

Alberto Jordán Morera, 56 years old and the only descendant of one of the five “internationalist” ex-combatants from Caibarién, Villa Clara, which recognizes the state Ecured, he took his own life throwing himself from the top of a building of the Van Troi cast, where he lived, on January 8 in the afternoon.

Jordán Morera suffered from schizophrenia, aggravated after the death of his father, Humberto Jordán Gallo, in 1978.

According to the official version, Humberto Jordán Gallo died while fulfilling an “internationalist mission” in Ethiopia, sent by the Government of Fidel Castro. He had only been in the country for three months when the war tank he was driving was ambushed. The Caibarién baseball stadium, ramshackle since Hurricane Irma in 2017, bears his name.

After the death of his father, Alberto Jordán Morera, who was then 12 years old, attended with his mother, Tula Morera, the events that the Government organized in memory of the deceased and the African war.

Tula Morera died of cancer several years ago. Since then, Loneliness, hardships in terms of medicine, food and other material and spiritual problems suffered by Cubans, worsened the situation of Jordán Morera. On various occasions spoke publicly of taking his own life. A neighbor of her building, Hilda Hernández, said that on one occasion she tried: she left the gas taps to her apartment open, but the neighbors were able to avoid the tragedy.

Although Jordán Morera did not lack the chlorpromazine he needed for his illness, his emotional stability was precarious.

As a young man, he taught private English language classes to survive with his mother, who was retired and ill. Later, personal income declined and he was left at the mercy of an insufficient state pension.

Carmen Morera, the only surviving maternal aunt – in addition to a son she had while still a teenager – and who was in charge of Jordán Morera lately, said that made “several steps to be admitted” to a specialized clinic with difficult access (for ordinary Cubans), located in the municipality of Placetas, but he only received the silence of the authorities for an answer to which he appealed.

His nephew, ”he related. he was desperate to leave the psychiatric sector known as “Area 9” of the Arnaldo Milián Castro Provincial Hospital, where “it felt worse every minute”.

Carmen Morera He believed that being the son of an internationalist hero who died at the age of 31 and had been an INDER leader in his lifetime would have some weight in favor of his nephew.

At the end of last year, the woman decided, on her own, to take him back home, given the difficulties to travel to see him amid the worsening economic crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the custom of ignoring those who kill themselves, The funeral of Alberto Jordán Morera was not attended by any political representation or authority of the territory. There were also no official condolences.