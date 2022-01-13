Abinader meets with political leadership to discuss the Haitian crisis

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, is meeting with representatives of the different political parties to discuss the issue of the socio-political crisis affecting Haiti.

The meeting takes place behind closed doors in the Green Room of the National Palace and all the participants had to leave their cell phones on a table placed just outside the entrance.

This is the third meeting of this type to be held at the National Palace. The previous two were held last November and the decision was made that efforts should be joined to ensure that the international community pays “due attention” to the crisis that Haiti has been experiencing since mid-July.

The growing political, economic and social crisis in the neighboring nation has been in the public arena since July 7, when its president, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated in his residence.

In recent months there have been clashes in the streets, deepened by the fuel shortage that paralyzes almost all public transport, as well as kidnappings and murders of several journalists.

From the press office of the Presidency, it was reported that it will be at the end of the meeting where a joint statement will be made with its conclusions. The last meeting lasted about three hours.