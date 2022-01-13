Adal Ramones lives strange event in parking lot: “worse things will come” | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- On January 10, Adal Ramones used his Instagram account to share the peculiar event that happened in the parking lot of a supermarket in the United States where you can see how hundreds of birds surround it.

In the 15-second clip it is observed that the birds have completely occupied the roof of the establishment, as well as that of the cars that are parked in the place and basically all visible space.

“I don’t know when I got lost and instead of arriving at Walmart I ended up in a #Hitchcock movie .. Worse things will come says the Bible”Pointed out the conductor at the bottom of the publication in which it is also seen how the birds fly in large groups towards different directions.

As the presenter mentions in the video description, the scene seemed apocalyptic, which they shared most of his followers who did not hesitate to comment impressed how disturbing the video.

“It looks like a fragment of a horror movie”, “From a movie”, “How shocking”, “Is this true, Adal?” Y “The world is going to end“are some of the comments left by social network users in the driver’s publication. Although there were also many who questioned the veracity of the images.

In social networks, other people who have experienced this same phenomenon commented that it is something common in many cities in the southern United States, since it’s about bird migration towards Mexico and South America, since at this time they are in search of a warmer climate.

In addition, birds often congregate in parking lots at shopping centers, supermarkets, or fast food restaurants for two reasons. First of all because they are open spaces, which they are ideal for making stops in large groups, and secondly, because they feed on garbage, which tends to accumulate in the containers found in these places.