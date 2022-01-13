Adamari López and Nacho Lozano with a tender photo unleash romance rumors

Adamari López’s love life is once again in the eye of the hurricane, after alleged photos were leaked on social networks in which he poses with what is presumed to be his new love.

According to the USA Herald, the beautiful host of “Hoy día” could be dating her fellow programmer, the journalist Nacho Lozano.

Both often share photos or videos on their social networks in which they show that they have great chemistry inside and outside the Telemundo forums. Also, judging by the way he hugs her, you could tell that there is a very close relationship.

In fact, the Mexican journalist in the last hours dedicated some emotional words to Adamari López through his Instagram account

“So many reasons why you are a queen, @adamarilopez 2021 put us to work, that 2022 is even better”He wrote at the bottom of a photo in which they look very smiling.

Photo: Instagram @nacholozano

As expected, Toni Costa’s ex corresponded to her partner’s show of affection and published the following: “I love you very much and I admire you for being an excellent professional and a wonderful person. For many years sharing and working together ”.

The publication generated a stir in the social network, since Followers of the communicator reacted with messages celebrating how good they look together. It is worth mentioning that Andrea Meza, the former Miss Universe, was not far behind and published a series of hearts.

For months the rumor of a possible romance between Nacho Lozano and Adamari López gained strength, since in the middle of last year the driver’s followers pointed out that there was something more than a work relationship between them.