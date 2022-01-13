Adamari López, do you stop the diet after losing almost 20 kilos? | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

After starting a healthy lifestyle almost two years ago, Adamari Lopez He lost a few kilos and today he looks like a heart attack. The star of novels such as “Friends and Rivals”, “Wood Woman”, “wild cat“And” Locura de Amor “has always been characterized by having a radiant anatomy, although in 2020 she decided to pay more attention to her health and adopted new habits.

MORE INFORMATION: Adamari López opens her heart almost half a year after her separation from Toni Costa

What motivated the actress to take this big step was her little girl Alaïa, who was born in 2015 as a result of her marriage to the Spanish dancer Toni Costa, as she revealed, her physical condition did not allow her to play with her daughter as she ended up very tired.

However, when he started lose weight, seeing her new figure and greater resistance motivated her to continue the path of the fitness life and made her goal focus more on herself and her well-being. Recently, a curious video is making people talk on social networks, as it shows López “Break” the diet. Know all the details, below.

Adamari López Torres is a Puerto Rican actress and television presenter, famous for participating in several soap operas (Photo: Adamari López / Instagram)

DOES ADAMARI LÓPEZ STOP THE DIET?

The host of the reality show “This is how you dance”, Adamari López, has surprised the public not only by his strength in overcoming a disease that changed his life, but also by his determination to lose more than 15 kilos at age 50. The Puerto Rican has maintained a rigorous eating plan that has given her great results, although a video posted on her Instagram account would reveal that she also has some snacks.

THE VIDEO OF ADAMARI LÓPEZ

López is characterized by constantly uploading videos in reel format to his Instagram account, where he accumulates 6.9 million followers. This is how he shared a funny sketch with his daughter, where he is seen “breaking” his diet by eating some churros.

The audio of the video tells him that he should only eat lettuce, which upsets Adamari, who in response begins to enjoy dessert.

WHO IS ADAMARI LÓPEZ?

Adamari Lopez born in Puerto Rico in 1971, and is the daughter of a renowned Humacao undertaker. His beginning in acting was at the age of 6 with the actress Johanna Rosaly and the singer José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” in the Telemundo production of the soap opera Cristina Bazán.

When she came of age, she returned to participate in the Tapia Theater in Puerto Rico, where she captured the attention of Mexican producers who invited her to travel to their country to participate in important productions.

It was thus that he traveled to Mexico to participate in different soap operas, but became known worldwide with “Amigas y rivales”.

López, who has shown to have several qualities, in addition to being an actress and leading a television program, is now getting ready to be part of a jury that will evaluate the performance of dance contestants in the program. “This is how you dance”.

ADAMARI LÓPEZ REVEALS THAT HE IS NOT READY FOR A NEW LOVE

In a conversation with Mezcal TV, López spoke about her current sentimental situation, confirming that she is not prepared to give herself a new chance in love because she is focused on her daughter and other conditions, which will help her feel at ease. a better way in the future.

“I don’t think this is the moment. There is a moment of learning, there is a moment of growth. I sometimes ask myself a lot of questions and I think that until I solve many of those things, I am not focused on anything other than being well. I think there are still things to learn because, well, I have not done very well “Lopez commented.

Adamari López and Toni Costa had a relationship for more than years, which ended in 2021. Of course, they have a good relationship for their daughter. (Photo: Adamari López / Instagram).

DOES NOT CLOSE THE DOORS TO LOVE

Although she is not yet very eager to find someone by her side, the television host is aware that she cannot close the doors to a new love opportunity when the time comes. Of course, it is not that she is looking for it or that she feels desperate to do so.

In that sense, she revealed that she is in search of stability and affirmed that she has not obtained it during her last years, so she wants to be calm with herself and with her daughter.

“I would like to have a life as a couple in the future, where there is stability, where there is enjoyment of company, to see a future together, as something more stable. You always want stability and I have not achieved it as I would like. And if something comes, I’m not closed, but I’m not looking or desperate for a chance for someone to show up “he added.