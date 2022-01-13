Adamari López reveals her true preferences on video

Adamari López with her daughter, reveals her preferences on video | Instagram

With a video that she shared on her Instagram account recently, the flirtatious and famous television host Adamari López being next to her daughter Alaïa revealed your preferences before his followers, something that could have surprised several Internet users.

The actress who participated in the successful telenovela “Amigas y Rivales” alongside Ludwika Paleta and Angélica Vale, has been constantly sharing content on her social networks, about iodine on Instagram where she appears often next to her daughter Alaïa.

In the most recent video that appears to be part of a TikTok, she is sitting on a table that is often called an island, from her beautiful kitchen, Adamari Lopez He was holding a huge plate with a couple of flour churros.

It may interest you: Aracely Arámbula in tight black lace, shows the best

You may be wondering what churros are, in Mexico they are extremely well known is a dough prepared with flour and eggs that is fried in oil with a peculiar shape, formed by a pastry bag with a star duya, once fried they are sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon.

Adamari López continuously shares the most entertaining videos | Instagram adamarilopez



In his video there was an audio that he interpreted to perfection, where apparently they were advising him to eat lettuce, which apparently the beautiful actress disliked a lot, who obviously preferred the famous fried churros.

Probably some Internet users were confused by this preference, since Adamari being extremely thin would precisely have to eat lettuce and other vegetables in salads and dishes with a little less fat.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE HIS ENTERTAINING VIDEO.

Apparently Alaïa has become her faithful companion in the videos that her mother makes, being together they always look impressive and in said video published a day ago with more than 171 thousand reproductions and almost two thousand comments it seems to be one of the most popular Until now.

Usually Adamari Lopez and her daughter Alaïa tend to wear similar and even combined outfits, but this time it was not the case, each one wore clothes that, although they were casual and most comfortable, had their own style.

For several of his followers it seemed more than entertaining. video Due to the fact that both mother and daughter are undoubtedly excellent actresses, Alaïa, who is also the daughter of Toni Costa, ex-husband of López, has proven to be an actress.

It was no surprise that in a short time Adamari’s little daughter became a celebrity as an actress, apparently she inherited her mother’s beauty and intelligence.