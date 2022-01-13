Adrián Uribe postpones his religious wedding because his wife Thuany Martins tested positive for covid-19 | Famous

Adrian Uribe He is enjoying his new family, which he formed with the Brazilian model Thuany Martins. After a year of dating, the comedian asked her to marry him in a very romantic way.

Although they already joined their lives in a civil ceremony, they also wanted to do it for the church on January 15, but that will not be possible at this time for the health of Thuany Martins.

The cancellation of Adrián Uribe’s wedding

According to Juan Jose Origel, the cancellation of Adrian Uribe’s wedding was due to health problems that make the meeting impossible, as Thuany has covid. Fortunately, his life is not in any danger whatsoever.

“It turns out that the wedding was suspended because she has COVID-19. She is not delicate, she is not serious, but anyway.”

The famous driver has not given any statement about the situation, however another person who affirmed the cancellation of the event.

“This weekend the wedding of Adrián Uribe and Thuany Martins was canceled. I had already taken classes to compete in the wedding, she (pointing to her companion) already had her dress ready and it was canceled, so it is delicate, complex and follow the illusion of doing things well “.

When were Adrián Uribe and Thuany Martins married for civilians?

In May 2021 the happy couple celebrated their civil wedding in an intimate ceremony with family and friends. In addition, they showed off their union with a series of photographs where both messages of love were dedicated.

“I want to be with you for a while … one of those that last a lifetime! I love you wife! @Thuanymart ❤️🇧🇷🇲🇽” or “I don’t know what makes me happier in this photo, the look of my wife or the look of my son! “, were some of the words that the Mexican comedian wrote.

For his part, Thuany Martins presented Uribe as her husband on his official Instagram and showed how they gave each other in a ring.