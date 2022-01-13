African Cup: Referee finished the game twice before the 90th minute

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.01.2022 12:00:07





The African Cup of Nations lived an incredible controversy during the fourth day in Cameroon, a match between Tunisia and Mali which will go down in history due to arbitration controversy.

And is that the Zambian Central Judge Janny Sikazwe, finished the game twice before reaching minute 90; first at 85 ‘and when they claimed him and realized the error, he resumed, but again made a mistake when he whistled the end at 89’, when the time that would be added for compensation was just going to be announced.

The duel was in favor of Mali 1-0, so the Tunisian coach immediately went against the referee to claim him and show him the clock.

“I have been training for many years and I have never seen anything like it,” said the Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier.

Sikazwe withdrew and the other referees stayed on the court, after half an hour, they decided to resume without the central judge, with the fourth judge taking his place; They were going to add three minutes, but the Tunisian coach refused.

At least seven minutes were expected in the second half, as there were eight changes, two penalties and an expulsion.

X

“The logical thing was to add seven or eight minutes. The fourth official had the screen ready to show the added time when he whistled ”, said DT.

X

Mali did jump on the ground, but Tunisia did not, “The players were already in ice baths,” said the helmsman, justifying why they did not go out to play those three minutes.

To