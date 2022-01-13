After the publication of inflation in the US, the future vice of the FED affirmed that it is “too high” and lowering it is a priority

Future Fed Vice President Lael Brainard in an October 2019 speech. US FEDERAL RESERVE



The Inflation in the United States is “too high” and the Federal Reserve’s priority is to lower it, He said Lael brainard, nominated for vice president of the US central bank on Wednesday.

The Fed’s “most important task” is to focus on “bringing inflation back to 2% (annually) while supporting an inclusive recovery, ”Brainard said in a speech prepared for his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday, and released early Wednesday.

His comments were made public the day the government published the inflation data, which show that the wave of price increases for cars, homes, food and energy pushed consumer prices a 7% more last year, its biggest jump in almost four decades.

The Federal Reserve (FED) has already begun to eliminate the extraordinary stimulus that had been applied during the pandemic to prop up the economy, and it is expected that, from March, raise the benchmark rate on loans three or even four times this year to curb the price increase.

Brainard, a Democrat whom President Joe Biden nominated to serve as Fed Vice President, made clear in her comments that It will not be a dove of inflation.

Said the economy “is progressing, but the pandemic continues to pose challenges. Our priority is to protect the gains we have made and support a full recovery. “

Noted that he has worked with presidents of both parties during his time at the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve, and “supported a monetary policy that is responsive to evolving economic conditions.”

Brainard promised to “Bring a considerate and independent voice” to the deliberations of the Fed and “support policies that are in the best interest of the American people and are based on the law and on a careful analysis of the evidence ”.

She will replace Richard Clarida, who resigned this week, two weeks before his term ended amid a scandal over his stock trading activity.

Biden, who has seen sinking in popularity amid rising inflation, he still has three seats to fill on the Fed’s board.

