Alan Pulido claims to be “desolate for missing the World Cup”

Alan Pulido will miss any professional activity this year because he will undergo surgery on his left knee, so admitted to being “desolate”, especially since he is left without the slightest opportunity to seek a place in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Through a statement released by Sporting Kansas City, the striker expressed his discomfort at the eventuality that will force him to stop for at least nine months, which ultimately closes his dream of being part of the representative, something that already seemed difficult before his injury.

“It’s heartbreaking to miss the new season and the World Cup Qatar 2022. I had previous injuries, but never a wound as serious as this. But I am determined to come back stronger and I will fight for this team with everything in 2023.”

Immediately, the striker pointed out that it is an honor to be part of a club like Sporting, since there has found support from management and the fans, with whom you have formed a good connection.

In that institution, Pulido has become one of the pillars, since he has accumulated 15 goals and eight assists in a couple of campaigns; He has played 36 games, of which 29 were as a starter.

No options in representative

Although he was part of the Mexican National Team in the Gold Cup, Gerardo Martino did not plan to include Alan Pulido in the final list for the World Cup at the end of the year.