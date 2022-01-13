Alexis Valdés ditch controversy over photo with Edith Massola’s daughters in Miami

The Cuban comedian Alexis Valdes He published a text on his social networks to end the controversy that arose when he shared a photo with the daughters of the presenter Edith Massola, whom some Internet users accused of being “communists.”

The actor clarified that he does not know the personal life or the political ideas of those who go to see his shows, and stressed that the public is nothing more than the sum of many people.

“I have taken photos with the public in all parts of the world and in many places. In a dressing room, at the entrance of the theater, at the exit, in a parking lot. None of those photos constitute a declaration of principles of any kind. And Anyone who wants to see it like this, there are only two options, either he is malicious or he does not know anything about what a show is, “he stressed.

Alexis assured that an artist does not express himself through photos with his audience, but through his work and his life.

“If you want to know my thoughts look for it in so many places where I have said it. Look for it in the statements I made with a group of important Cuban artists to the European Union. Look for it in my posts. Find it in my words. In my humor and even in my verses. Not in a photo with someone in the audience I don’t know. That is an ignorant attitude, “he said.

The popular presenter commented to his critics that his enemies are those who “screw up their lives every day.” “I only dedicate myself to trying to brighten people’s lives. You have to learn to be more grateful to others and less envious,” he said.

He also affirmed that he does not care about the criteria or opinions of mean and bad people, that he is not capable of cultivating his own brilliance and that is why he tries to take away that of others.

“It is a shame, a great shame, that our country and our nation have germinated so many miserable people, that they dedicate their energies to trying to discredit the lives of worthy people. But I repeat with me, they waste their time. Because the miserable people are not I fear him a bit like that, I only depreciate them, “he stressed.

Last Sunday Alexis Valdés and his partner, also actress Claudia Valdés, responded to the controversy generated after publishing a photo with Paula and Natalia, the daughters of Edith Massola, who went to see them at the theater.

The comedian described as “exalted” and companions “outstanding of the witch hunt” those who complained about having portrayed themselves with Paula Massola, who was highly criticized in 2020 for making a live broadcast from a Cuban beach, in the middle of the quarantine for the coronavirus, thanks to the advantages of having “a colonel friend.”

“We lose the total focus of things (…) With so many people in Cuba who mistreat, who torture, who imprison, who condemn, who do horrible things, now they come to tell me that those girls, who are two actresses who do not they have tortured no one or killed anyone, because they appeared in the ‘colonel’s video’ they are the worst in Cuba, “defended the comedian.