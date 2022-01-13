Alexis’s lawyer asks that once he surrenders himself to justice, he should not be taken to the Baní prison “because he has enemies there”

Alexis Villalona remains a fugitive from justice 12 days after the event where he violently hit Santa Arias in Baní, Peravia province, after a small collision occurred between the vehicles that were both traveling.

His lawyer, Jorge de los Santos, says that he has done “all kinds of steps so that he is voluntarily surrendered,” but he has not yet succeeded.

In addition, he assured that has had contact with Alexis, although it does not detail by what means, and that Villalona has promised to turn himself in on several occasions.

De los Santos has even gone so far as to explain the conditions that the defendant has set to surrender, among them, that he cannot go to the public jail from Baní, “because there he has enemies.”

Members of Alexis’s family have also expressed concern for this, to whom they earnestly ask him to surrender so that all the anguish experienced by his children, brothers and grandchildren, but especially his mother, who since her flight has lost her appetite and has gone days without eating food, ends.

Both Rosy Villalona, ​​Alexis’s sister, and her lawyer realize the fragile state of health, Mrs. Porfiria, the mother, an 80-year-old woman, “who hardly eats, suffers from hypertension and spends her time between crying, sadness and prayers” , so that your child voluntarily surrenders to face justice for his deeds.

Her sister Rosy assured Listín Diario that neither she nor anyone in her family supports the barbarian act that the man committed and that if it were in her hands she would have delivered it herself.

What he does not accept is “that they denigrate his entire family for this fact.”

It has transpired that this man, who this Wednesday spent 12 days fleeing from justice, “has the police authorities and the Public Ministry at ease,” because every day he sets hours and places to surrender and leaves everyone waiting.

There are many in this banileja city who doubt that Villalona is in the country and dare to point out that this man could already be in Haiti, others speak of Mexico and some place him in one of the small islands of the Caribbean, which is why which they allege that the authorities have not been able to locate him 12 days after his disappearance.