AMD announced today that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded its AMD EPYC processor offering with the general availability of new instances Amazon EC2 Hpc6aBuilt specifically for high-performance computing (HPC) workloads in the cloud.

According to AWS, Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances offer up to 65% better performance compared to similar Amazon EC2 instances. Hpc6a will help customers run their most computationally intensive HPC workloads such as genomics, computational fluid dynamics, weather forecasting, financial risk modeling, EDA for semiconductor design, computer-aided engineering and seismic images.

For this update, AWS turned to the company’s most advanced processors, the 3rd generation AMD EPYC CPUs, known as Milan, with up to 64 cores and 128 threads under the Zen3 architecture to a 7nm manufacturing process, along with a maximum of 384 GB of RAM.

The news is not that it is surprising, and it is that the AMD EPYC processors already give life to 73 of the fastest supercomputers in the world and they have broken 70 world records for high-performance computing.