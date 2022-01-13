América could have six players of Spanish nationality with the arrival of Jorge Meré

It seems that Club América is beginning to adopt a trend regarding the team’s players and that is that since the arrival of Santiago Solari The strategist has tried to integrate soccer players who in a certain way share a style different from that developed in Mexican soccer, but with whom he has been able to work and visualize through his time in Spain in the subsidiaries of Real Madrid. His knowledge in this branch has given him the opportunity to observe elements that have passed through football in that country and that now reach the Eagles.

In the last hours the name of the Spanish has begun to circulate Jorge Mere, one of the players who could arrive to strengthen the Azulcrema team’s defense for next season, one of the areas that has had the most problems so far in the tournaments in which the Argentine Solari has led, so he would join to a squad that, in addition to Mexican soccer players, is now contemplating other nationalities beyond just South American elements due to easy access between countries.

However, if Meré could be negotiated with the azulcrema team, he would be the sixth Spanish player to be in the Águilas squad and it is either because they have had the opportunity to play in that country or because they shared in the subsidiaries with the azulcrema strategist now they have been integrated into the squad because he follows this football and has knowledge regarding certain players that he has been able to maintain in the last two tournaments in which he has taken the reins of the team.

Mexican and Spanish players in America?

The case here is that four of their soccer players already have both nationalities, despite being recognized as Mexicans, they are also legally Spanish. The first of them is Guillermo Ochoa, who after staying in Spain playing and living had the opportunity to acquire it. Cases of Miguel Layun Y Jonathan dos Santos they have to do with the same topic, but even so they can be considered as in the two nationalities for which now the new reinforcement of LA Galaxy he has had to solve that situation.

The juvenile also appears Stephen Lozano, who plays as a striker in the U-20 of the America club, he is also recognized as Mexican and Spanish due to his descent. And above all Álvaro Fidalgo, who totally belongs to this nationality and came to Mexico in 2021 to begin his first steps in Liga MX.