An analyst warns that bitcoin is headed for an imminent ‘death cross’

This is an event feared by investors and that on previous occasions was a precursor to price collapses.

New Zealand crypto market expert Lark Davis, who has about 830,000 and 480,000 followers on Twitter and YouTube, respectively, has warned that a ‘cross of death’ is about to appear on the Bitcoin price chart.

In this way he was referring to an event that, according to many, marks the point at which a short-term pullback turns into a longer-term downtrend.

This phenomenon is defined by a top-down crossover of the 50-day moving average price below the 200-day moving average.

#bitcoin is about to hit the much feared “death cross”… but does it matter? Well, there have been 8 death crosses in BTC’s history. 4 marked the bottom (approximately), and 4 came before sell offs of 30, 60, 61, and 65%. What will death cross number 9 have in store for us? pic.twitter.com/RHmE3ulEMp — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) January 13, 2022

“Bitcoin is about to touch the much feared ‘death cross’. But does it matter?” the analyst wrote in a tweet posted on Thursday.

“Okay, there have already been 8 death crosses in the history of bitcoin. 4 of them bottomed (approximately) and 4 came before sell-offs of 30, 60, 61 and 65%,” he recalled.

“What does the cross of death number 9 hold for us?” he concluded.

The last time Bitcoin reached a similar situation was in June 2021. At that time, the price of the cryptocurrency plummeted to approximately $28,000 for the first time since the beginning of that year, thus losing 56% of its value from the maximum. of 64,000 dollars registered a month before.

The most popular electronic currency in the world suffered a sharp drop this Monday, reaching $ 39,712. It is currently trading around $43,300, according to data from the Coindesk portal.

