Anabel Hernández responds to Andrés García: I hold every word

Some days ago, Andres Garcia threw a strong warning against the controversial journalist Anabel Hernandez, after this allegedly would have linked him in the business of a famous drug lord Mexican in his recent book ‘Emma and the other ladies of the n * rco’.

Garcia assured that would take legal action against the also writer and even asked him to abide by the consequences for mentioning it in his writing.

Now it is Anabel who decided to respond to the former television gallant and in a recent interview for him program ‘La Octava’, assured that Andrés is very misinformed, since andAt no time does he link you in dirty deals: “There is not a single line that points to that. What my witness says is that he saw them with Andrés García at his house in Acapulco in Pie de la Cuesta, which is what Andrés himself had rectified in so many other interviews ”, explained.

He also clarified that the alleged involvement of the actor only exists in his mind, because at no time, neither she nor her source point it out directly: “It only exists in your imagination it only exists in your mind, that is not written in the book. When he talks about the fact that the book indicates that he did some kind of business, ah man, someone misinformed him ” stressed.

Anabel also stressed that she can understand the reactions it generated among several of the artists she mentions, she even revealed that she saw it coming from before; but he also pointed out that Until now and despite what they have said, there is not a single lawsuit against him or against your book.

Finally, Hernández said extremely calm and returned to defend his work: “I hold each of the words and lines that I wrote about the actor Andrés García. There is no doubt what I wrote, not only because the witness of the events saw it; but because the actor himself, after the book was published, gave several interviews where he spoke: ‘yes, it’s true, I knew them all, they were my friends’ “, stressed.