Android 13: new updates for switching users, transferring multimedia content and activating the assistant

With Android 13 you can transfer multimedia content between devices with just one touch, as well as a new way to switch users and a new Google Assistant activation setting. (photo: India Today)

While users wait for Google throw Android 12L In the first quarter of this year, you can see how the leaks of Android 13.

An important feature has come to light that could change the way users transfer content between devicesAs well as two new features that could reach a stable version later this year. The news is about the new Google Assistant activation settings and a new way to switch users.

Change user from the unlock keyboard

Android allows you to create multiple user profiles, which is very practical if you want to separate your personal account from your professional account on mobile devices; or if you have a tablet, each family member can have their own profile. Good in Android 13, it seems that Google wants to add a new way to switch user.

Change user in Android 13. (photo: Android Police)

In the mobile phonesTo change the user, the user must go to the quick configuration bar and in the tablets, you can also switch users from the lock screen.

But since Android 13 it seems that it can also change user from unlock keyboard. What is not clear is whether this novelty will only reach mobile phones or also tablets.

Transfer multimedia content

So far the only way to get through music to the speaker is through the button Cast from the mobile device, but it seems that in the near future it will be possible to transfer music from this device to another device with a simple “touch”, certainly a touch that will not have contact.

Transfer media content on Android 13. (photo: Android Police)

The demo picture created by Google has been leaked. In the screenshot of the left you can see a message that says that the user is approaching the DEMO device to be recreated.

In the screenshot of the right, you can see the warning message that the music has been played on the DEMO device. In theory this would be stream music on a mobile device to a speaker simply by bringing the two devices together.

It is not known exactly how the implementation of this functionality will happen, that Manzana called Handoff. The most logical thing is to think that Google will use NFC or UWB that from that year on it can be seen on many devices to be able to turn our mobile into a key car.

Whether this feature will be limited to speakers is also a mystery. or whether it will also allow streaming from mobile phones to tablets, or streaming music from speakers to watches, to name just a few examples.

This may be the latest evolution of Android Beam, but now the focus is on move media assets instead of transferring files.

Activating the wizard

So far, by default, holding down the Home button will turn on the Google Assistant, and the only way around this is to turn off the Google Assistant entirely.

But that will change with Android 13, since Google will allow a long press on the Home button to activate the assistant, which will allow users use other means to activate your assistant.

Google Assistant on Android 13. (Photo: Android Police)

It is surprising that Google has not added this configuration option until now, as many people, due to accessibility, they prefer button navigation to gestures.

Some even have mobility issues that can cause the Google Assistant to wake up by mistake when they hold down the Home button for longer than they should.

