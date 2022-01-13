Ángela Aguilar: How much does the favorite perfume of the “princess” of the Mexican region cost?

Angela Aguilar is currently one of the most influential Mexican singers on the music scene and this is because in just a few years she became one of the best voices and young talents in the music scene. regional Mexican music.

Faced with her popularity, the young daughter of Pepe Aguilar has grown in social networks, in addition to the views of its official channel on YouTube are increasing, as well as the number of concerts, festivals and red carpets in which it participates.

And it is precisely in a video on his channel Youtube where she talks about how to look amazing with the best accessories and accessories, where she revealed what her favorite fragrance is.

The favorite fragrance of the Mexican artist and that it is a very exclusive aroma, is neither more nor less than Santal 33 from Le Labo.

“This is my perfume, santal 33It’s the only one I use,” revealed the beautiful singer. “It’s my favorite in the world,” he is heard saying in another part of the video.

Santal from the exclusive house Le Labo. Photo: Instagram

How much does Santal 33 from Le Labo cost?

It should be noted that this perfume house originally from New Yorkk, makes its products in an exclusive, handmade way and the fragrance can last up to 24 hours without the need to spray it on the body again.

On the other hand Angela Aguilar He assures that the aroma of this perfume is the one with which he identifies the most, to the point of not needing to use either colognes or perfumed creams.

This perfume has a scent is unisex and costs approximately 126 dollars, that is to say a little more than 2 thousand 500 pesos.

