Announcement of the new Tigres stadium LIVE | streaming conference

Midtime Editorial

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 13.01.2022 15:44:58





This Thursday is a historic day for tigers, for Nuevo León and for Mexican soccer as a whole. A press conference is planned in which the governor of the state, Samuel García, will make a important announcement about the new stadium of the Tigers.

So you don’t miss a detail, Mediotiempo takes everything Live through a online streaming so you can hear live everything related to the next Volcano. If you want to know a little more about what all this is about, we share the most recent information that we have investigated.

At the conference they will announce that both Ball Game and Populous won the project tender, in the absence of the details that they can add in the event and would confirm the construction of new training facilities.

Conference of the new Tigres stadium live

What is Populus?

The populous company has taken care of the stadium building of luxury worldwide and were in charge of the project of the Rayados Stadium which opened in 2015. It was previously called HOK Sports.

Among his projects also stand out the Akron Stadium, the new stadium new york yankees, the Emirates Stadium, the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, the new wembley stadium, the O2 Arena in London, the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, the Audi Field in Washington DC, and the Stadium Australia in Sydney, among others.