Are Juan and Rosie Rivera considering hiring a security team? | Famous

Juan said that despite everything he does not hate his brother Lupillo and, although at the press conference he said that there is no possibility of reconciliation, at his mother’s house he mentioned that they do not have to be enemies: ” You don’t have to be a friend, but you don’t have to be an enemy eitherWe can run into each other and tell each other what’s up and now, without problems, I don’t hate anyone, I don’t want a lawsuit with anyone. “