Argentine national team | Lionel Messi would not be summoned for Chile vs. Argentina: How could his absence harm the Peruvian team? | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

Leo Messi He is going through a rather uncomfortable time of uncertainty. The first days of 2022 are not going well for the Argentine star, who after having recently overcome COVID-19, is not yet ready to return to the courts with the PSG. Even his summons with the Argentine national team has been called into question, which could be relatively detrimental to the peruvian national team ahead of the next double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

After Messi has returned to France after testing negative for COVID-19 more than a week ago, his presence with PSG has not yet been possible. In fact, the Argentine crack trains apart from his other teammates, so he is not yet fit to play games.

According to the journalist Christian Martin of ESPN, as he continues in the recovery process, ‘Lio’ will also be absent this weekend in the match against Brest for Ligue 1 . Another game lost adds to the negative list of the PSG star this season. But that is not all. Inevitably, there will be an impact on the Argentine National Team.

Not being able to count on their star several times already in the current campaign –Messi He was also absent from league matches to play in the Qualifiers-, the Parisian club intends that the ‘Albiceleste’ do without the 34-year-old crack on the double date of the Qualifiers that will be played between the last days of January and the first day of February.

According to information from Christian Martin, there is a good relationship between the AFA (Argentine Football Association) and the PSG board; In that sense, both institutions are negotiating – with the approval of the ‘Flea’ – their non-call on the next double date, taking into account that Argentina is already qualified for the World Cup.

Scoop for Latin America: Messi ruled out to play this weekend @PSG_espanol vs. Brest. Nor would he play with Argentina v Chile and Colombia. All the focus with PSG for now. https://t.co/hYpOUceYxt — Christian Martin (@askomartin) January 13, 2022

How would it affect the Peruvian team?

If the absence of Leo Messi In the next call of the Argentine National Team, which will be announced in these days, the Peruvian national team would be, although indirectly, one of those affected in the key Qualifying matches.

It happens that Argentina will have to visit its counterpart from Chile on January 27 and then receive Colombia on February 1. Both teams are direct rivals of Peru in their aspirations to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so the absence of Messi in those matches of the ‘Albiceleste’ will be unfavorable for the ‘Blanquirroja’.

The Rosario crack is the top scorer of the Argentine team and the third top scorer of the current Qualifiers with six conquests. His presence on the pitch is totally essential. He even swept away most of the statistics in the last Copa América in which he was finally crowned champion.

Lionel Messi is the top star and captain of the Argentine National Team | Photo: AFP

Leo Messi He was the top scorer in the continental competition along with Colombian Luis Díaz (four goals), he was the leader in assists (5) and was also the player who created the most scoring chances for his team (21). Without a doubt, having the ‘Flea’ is quite beneficial and his absence in the Qualifiers will leave a void that is very difficult to fill.

Currently, the Peruvian team is in fifth place (repechage) of the South American qualifier with 17 points, the same as Colombia, which is in fourth place by goal difference. Likewise, the ‘Blanquirroja’ only has one point of advantage over Chile (6th).

The team commanded by Ricardo Gareca will try to add the maximum number of points possible in their remaining duels, but they also hope that their direct rivals will fall in order to gain a greater advantage in the table. In addition, in the most adverse scenario, the most convenient thing is that the other contenders fighting for the classification also have negative results.

The absence of Messi will not help much in this last objective of the Peruvian team. Although Argentina has a great squad, it will lose a lot with the loss of its captain. Similarly, in this type of match anything can happen and the ‘Blanquirroja’ must focus on doing things well always. For now he depends on himself and that is the most important thing.

