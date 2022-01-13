Assembly members in Colombia deliver a report on the Sucre system and Alex Saab, who they say sought to appropriate Ecuador’s monetary reserves | Policy | News

According to the report, former Colombian senator Piedad Córdoba, who maintains close ties with the Venezuelan government, was also part of the plot.

A commission of Ecuadorian assembly members delivered this Tuesday to the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, a report on the case of the businessman Alex Saab in which they denounce that the alleged figurehead of Nicolás Maduro used a front company to enter Ecuador in an operation that sought to “access the reserve dollars” of the country.

“Ecuador was the victim of an assault on reserves because it is the only country that had dollars and that has dollars in the region”, explained the president of the Commission for Oversight and Political Control of the Assembly of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio, when delivering the report to Duque at Casa Nariño, headquarters of the Executive.

As he explained, based on declassified documents, Saab, a Colombian businessman facing trial for money laundering in the US, took advantage of a November 28, 2011 meeting between the then presidents of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, and of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, to do business for the benefit of the Government of the Caribbean country.

At that meeting, Saab signed a housing agreement between the two countries as a contractor, but its objective was “to facilitate a paper company created five days earlier here in Bogotá, (the) Álex Saab’s Global Construction Fund (Foglocons) and ( his partner) Álvaro Pulido, will operate from Ecuador,” he added.

“The objective of Álex Saab and Álvaro Pulido and the objective of Chavismo was to appropriate the freely available reserves of the Ecuadorian State,” stressed the assemblyman, who assured that “this operation that allowed a drain of 2,697 million dollars from the Ecuadorian reserve put at risk the liquidity of the entire economy” of that country.

According to the commission, During the government of Rafael Correa (2007-2017), Ecuador allegedly handed over the Saab front company and another created in 2012 in Guayaquil with the same name by Pulidor, “160 million dollars that days after being received in the accounts of Banco Amazonas and Banco Territorial were taken from Ecuador to companies in tax havens and to the US.”

Political and business corruption

Also part of the plot, according to the assemblyman, was former Colombian senator Piedad Córdoba, who maintains close ties with the Venezuelan government, although she has denied being a friend of Saab, as well as “more than 100 bad Venezuelan, Ecuadorian and Colombian businessmen.”

Villavicencio and the rest of the members of the Ecuadorian delegation gave Duque the report on this supposed “continental plot of organized crime” and the president will put it in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office tomorrow for its study.

Duque stressed that it is “a transnational operation of money laundering, money laundering and illegal financing of political activities” orchestrated by Saab, which also involves “people close to the governments of several countries, including the dictatorial regime of Venezuela , previous governments in the case of Ecuador and also Colombian politicians and people who have been linked to state contracting”.

Saab, 50, was arrested in 2020 in Cape Verde by an international arrest warrant requested by the US justice system and extradited to the United States on October 16.

The hearing to schedule the trial of Saab, considered the figurehead of the president of Venezuela, by the conspiracy for money laundering where he is allegedly involved, was postponed to February 16 due to the explosion of covid-19 in the state of Florida.