Athletic fires Atlético and will play the title against Real Madrid; time and channel to see the grand finale of the Spanish Super Cup

2022-01-13
The Athletic club eliminated the Athletic of the Spanish Super Cup and will play the final of the tournament against Real Madrid. The San Mamés lions turned the score around (1-2) to once again seal their pass to the big party.
Those led by ‘Cholo’ Simeone they had gone ahead with the goal against the goalkeeper Uani Simon in 62, but the response of the Athletic came with the goal of Yeray Alvarez in 77 and 81 Nick Williams marked the final second.
In this way, the Athletic will play the final of the Spanish Super Cup again next Sunday and this time against the leader of LaLiga, the Real Madrid. The whites left out of the competition Barcelona in Xavi’s first Clásico as DT.
The red and white squad is in search of its fourth Super Cup and the first in a row. It should be remembered that the lions beat Barça in the final last season (2-3).
For his part, the Real Madrid wants to lift his 12th Super Cup title. The last one was in 2020 when they achieved it after defeating the Athletic in the penalty shootout; the 120 minutes had ended 0-0.
Time and transmission of the final of the Spanish Super Cup
The final will be played this Sunday, January 16 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia starting at 1:00 PM in Honduras. The game can be seen through the Sky Sports signal and you can follow it on Diario Diez.