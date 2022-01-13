Athletic fires Atlético and will play the title against Real Madrid; time and channel to see the grand finale of the Spanish Super Cup

2022-01-13

The Athletic club eliminated the Athletic of the Spanish Super Cup and will play the final of the tournament against Real Madrid. The San Mamés lions turned the score around (1-2) to once again seal their pass to the big party.

Those led by ‘Cholo’ Simeone they had gone ahead with the goal against the goalkeeper Uani Simon in 62, but the response of the Athletic came with the goal of Yeray Alvarez in 77 and 81 Nick Williams marked the final second.

In this way, the Athletic will play the final of the Spanish Super Cup again next Sunday and this time against the leader of LaLiga, the Real Madrid. The whites left out of the competition Barcelona in Xavi’s first Clásico as DT.