Balls paid by FIFA for the island’s soccer, for sale on Cuban social networks

“11 soccer ball with FIFA certificate. Only in Havana. 4,000 pesos”, reads a sale announcement shared on the Facebook group “Fútbol de Cuba” which has generated dozens of outrageous reactions.

The images shared by the author of the publication show closely that the Pioneer professional ball has both the shield of the Cuban Football Association (AFC) and the certificate of authenticity from the International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA) visible.

DIARIO DE CUBA tried to communicate with the telephone number that appears accompanying the classified, but did not receive a response.

According to the independent publication Full swing, in April, the Facebook wall of the television program “Fútbol inside” reported the acquisition of 7,000 balls for the practice of this sport on the Island that would be distributed throughout the country.

The note specified that that amount had been acquired at a price of 125,000 dollars “thanks to the funds of the ONE CONCACAF project of the year 2020.” He added that a similar purchase would be made in July of the same year.

Nevertheless, the football coach of a Sports Initiation School (EIDE), Erik Campos, He had already denounced on his wall in November that although he had received with great enthusiasm the news of the purchase of “the materials that the coaches and children of all the sports areas of the country would have,” the balls “are already for sale and circulation in the street “.

Those balls, he stressed, “should be available to coaches, who suffer the most from the shortage of sports equipment. I have to confess that it was not a surprise to learn about this situation. The distribution has been made a few months ago throughout the country. I do not know the situation of the rest of the provinces; Havana, to which I owe myself and work tirelessly for its development, is a historical witness to this event. “

“The causes and the actors may be dissimilar. Anyone who is involved in the sale of the balls that have been destined for the enjoyment and development of the boys and girls who practice this sport do not care one bit about work and sacrifice. what we coaches do to do our job. I have been in this fantasy for years and the story is the same always, it does not end, it has no end, “he concluded.

Although complaints about donations and purchases by Cuban authorities that take a different course from that declared are frequent in Cuba, the most outstanding case occurred when In April 2021, Cubans denounced the sale in the warehouses of various municipalities of Havana of bottles of oil from Russia and delivered to the Government as a donation by the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations.

Faced with the gale of complaints on the networks, the Cuban authorities had to explain that they had obtained the permits from the WFP and the Russian Embassy in Havana to sell the oil for donation purposes as part of the so-called standardized basic basket, and that this would have been taken as a “loan”.

However, these explanations were given after the complaints became general. And to date, no official media or entity has announced the return of the “borrowed” oil.

Curiously, last November, Russia gave the Cuban authorities a new donation of vegetable oil through the WFP, and the Moscow ambassador to the island, Andrey Guskov, stressed that this shipment was to be distributed free of charge.

In the forum of the publication of the sale of the soccer ball, Víctor M. Montes lamented: “That is why we are never going to progress. Now where do you think he got the ball from? Because if he has a FIFA certificate, it is for him. grassroots football or for the national team “.

While Raúl Valdés added: “That was known since they gave the news. Those who are going to use these balls the least are the athletes.”

At the end of this report, the Cuban Football Association (AFC) had not commented on the matter.