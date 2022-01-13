Barcelona and the damn decorous defeats

Xavi and Piqué are right, Barcelona is on the right track after the worthy match they gave in the Clásico against Real Madrid.

However, at this point, after five consecutive humiliations against the staunch rival, after being left out in the Group Stage of the Champions League, and with La Liga lost before the end of the first round, the defeats “worthy, decorous and with pride“They are not used for any. Not at all.

It is true, the team is in the first stage of a reconstruction that is going to hurt – it is already hurting – but the arguments regarding the youth and that they competed with honor, little by little begin to wear out.

You don’t have to explain anything to Xavi, he is a Barça legend and unlike Ronald KoemanHe knows perfectly where he stands and that in this team everything that is not lifting titles is called failure.

It has already started with the rescue of identity and philosophy, and in just two months Barcelona has a recognizable style, it does not play “there it goes” or if it gets to score a goal it bets to defend itself in order to get victory at the cost of whatever. There is a long way to go but everything indicates that the course is correct.

Ansu Fati. Getty Images

Now, what can no longer be tolerated is the consent of certain footballers, such is the case of Frenkie de Jong, who in 45 minutes against Madrid ratified what has been his time at the club: inconsequential, without assuming responsibilities, but always headline.

Memphis Depay: returned after injury with an extremely high level poor to the extent that his compatriot Luuk de Jong, who practically had both feet out of the team, has already won him the title as Barça’s center forward.

Those, to cite just a couple of cases, because to a certain extent young people have credit, but due to the situation that Barça is going through they are forced to mature faster than normal. As unfair as it may seem, the Pedri, Fati, Gavi and company should not allow themselves ups and downs so marked.

Yes a lot honor and a lot pride as the president Joan Laporta also proclaimed in the dressing room after the defeat, in a speech he gave to the squad and which the club itself broadcast, but a new and painful setback.

Barcelona is not, has not been and will never be the team of the decorous defeatsSo, of course, it is understood that Xavi’s process is just beginning and that his arrival is the best thing that could happen to the institution, but it is time for results.

Piqué said it well at the end of the El Clásico: “What we can be reproached for today is that we have not livestock”.