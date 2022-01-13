Ben Affleck revealed one of the hardest moments he lived with JLo

Ben Affleck may be having one of his great moments in his personal life. Returning with Jennifer López, being a happy father of three children and reaching the peak in his career, not only as an actor, but also as a director catapults him to those places where every artist wants to be.

Ben 49-year-old can now look back and observe moments and situations that were chaos at that time, but for these hours everything is joy and happiness. In an interview about his life and career for Entertainment Weekly magazine, the American actor recounted how he experienced one of his most resounding failures in his long list of films.

Remarkably, a film that he wants to erase was “Gigli”, the film in which he starred with JLo and of course the world thought it would be a hit at the box office. Directed by Marty Brest, one of their favorite directors, the now couple felt it was a total “yes”. However, the circumstances and certain decisions weren’t right and made it one of the biggest box office hits of his career.

When asked about failure Ben affleck I do not hesitate to express: “The studio at that time, because I started having a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who sold a lot of magazines and seemed to generate a lot of enthusiasm, they clung to that idea. ‘They want a romantic comedy. They want the two of them to be together. More of that! ‘And it ended up like that famous sketch from the Saturday Night Life show:’ bad idea, ‘”he said.

What generated curiosity in the pink press was his love story of Affleck and JLo off-camera, not an unreal made into film. So everyone was left with a bad taste in their mouths when they saw that that bomb that everyone expected would end up being something anecdotal and would pass without pain or glory.

At the time Affleck He suffered it and so he confessed in this interview with EW. “I remember saying to Marty on the Friday of the premiere, ‘this is spectacular, it is a tsunami, it could not be worse. Worse, impossible'”, he recalled of that fateful day.