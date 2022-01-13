Ben Roethlisberger asks Steelers to go out “have fun” against Chiefs favorites

Although the quarterback admits that Pittsburgh “probably shouldn’t be in the playoffs,” he knows anything can happen in the postseason.

PITTSBURGH – Ben roethlisberger knows his team probably shouldn’t be there, seeded seventh in the playoffs and getting ready to face second in the seed, the Kansas city chiefs. Still, the 39-year-old quarterback knows from experience that crazy things can happen once a team makes the playoffs, no matter how it happens.

“I would assume, as a group, you understand that we probably shouldn’t be here. We are probably not a very good football team. Of the 14 teams that are in it, I think we are probably No. 14. We are probably underprivileged by 20 points, and we’re going against the best team. I know they’re not the first team in the seed, obviously, but they’re the No. 1 team that has won the AFC in the last couple of years, probably the best team in the league.

Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t dare to compare the current edition of the Steelers with the group that won Super Bowl XL last in the seed. Getty Images

“We don’t have a chance, so we go there to play and have fun.”

The Pittsburgh steelers are disadvantaged, in fact, by 12.5 points to the Chiefs, who have played in the Super bowl at the end of the last two seasons. The Chiefs they tied the AFC West and they secured their playoff spot three weeks ago when they beat the Steelers 36-10 in Week 16.

2 Related

But, for the Steelers have reached this meeting, they must have surpassed the Baltimore Ravens and they needed the Jacksonville Jaguars surprise the Indianapolis Colts and that the game between Los Angeles Chargers Y Las vegas raiders will not culminate in a draw.

Late Sunday night, the hopes of the Steelers playoffs were in critical condition, with the Raiders Y Chargers in overtime, and seconds to finish tied. But, as time expired, the kicker of the Raiders, Daniel Carlson, finally converted the field goal of the triumph that put the Steelers to the playoffs.

Roethlisberger watched from home, following the game while chatting with two friends via FaceTime, the Christian musicians Bart millard from MercyMe Y Toby Mac. During the final series of the Raiders in the extension, Roethlisberger a very tight helmet of the Raiders, signed by Shane lechler and the former place kicker of the Raiders, Sebastian janikowski.

I promise you, Sunday night was the only time you will ever see Ben Roethlisberger do this. pic.twitter.com/7LQhknxn2q – Bart Millard (@BartMillard) January 12, 2022

“I wish I was in bed instead of awake with all the stress,” he said. Roethlisberger. “But what a crazy, crazy game. Crazy ending. You start the evening excited to enter [a playoffs] And your hopes start to fade for a moment And then in the final series, you really think they’re going to play for a draw. But there are other plans there. “

Now that the Steelers are in the postseason, the passage to the playoffs is reminiscent of the 2005 race to Super Bowl XL, where the Steelers, planted sixth in the AFC, they rode a wave of moment to carry the corridor Jerome bettis to a triumph of Super bowl prior to retirement.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“I wanted to go win for Jerome, because you knew what it meant, “he said Roethlisberger. “Maybe [los Steelers actuales] they feel the same. I do not know. It’s not like Jerome He came up to me to say, ‘Guys, we’re going there to win for me.’ He didn’t need to say that. We wanted to win for him, anyway. “

To reach the Super Bowl XL, the Steelers they surprised Peyton manning and the first sown Colts 21-18 after losing to them earlier in the regular season. But, Roethlisberger cautioned against making too many comparisons between that team and the current group.

“I don’t want to take anything away from this team, but that was a very good football team,” he said. “We had future Hall of Famers. Not that we don’t have really great players here. We have a long way to go before we compare ourselves to that team, in my opinion.

“… Those kids were in high school or elementary school when that happened … I think that was a very good football team. And we are not as good a football team as they are. But, you know, anything can happen”.