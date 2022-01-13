Biden Announces Tender for Offshore Wind Farm in New York

EFE.- The government of US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday the first tender of his mandate for the creation of a wind farm off the coasts of the states of New York and New Jersey, which is expected to produce more than 7 gigawatts of energy.

According to the White House, this wind complex is expected to generate pollution-free electricity for more than two million homes once in operation.

It also reported that The Department of Transportation will invest almost 50 million dollars in the creation of two centers for the production and assembly of these windmills.

Specifically, 20 million will go to the Portsmouth marine terminal, in the state of Virginia; and 29.5 million for the Port of Albany, in New York.

The tender is part of the objective launched by Biden to generate 30 gigawatts of wind energy in maritime or “offshore” parks by 2030, something that will create almost 80,000 new jobs and thus seeks to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and emissions of polluting gases.

In May 2021, the Biden Administration announced the opening of the California coast, in the Pacific Ocean, to the installation of marine windmills.

So far, three maritime areas have been identified on the central and northern coast of California that could host these mills, including those that bathe the town of Morro Bay (between Los Angeles and San Francisco) and Humboldt County, in the north of the state, and with an estimated power generation potential of 4.6 gigawatts.

That same month, The US Administration gave the green light to the construction of the first large offshore wind power plant in the country, promoted by a consortium of companies that includes a subsidiary of the Spanish Iberdrola.

The Vineyard Wind project, located off the Massachusetts coast, will generate 800 megawatts of electricity that could power 400,000 homes and is expected to begin operations in 2023.

Since his arrival at the White House in January 2021, Biden has marked a remarkable turnaround in the country’s energy policy after the Presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021), insisting that the transition to a sustainable economy and the promotion of renewable energies will be priorities.

