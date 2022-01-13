Cable vs Bluetooth: Who Dominates the Headphone Market

The news came a few weeks ago and, although they are larger numbers, it did not surprise the market so much because it was to be expected among its competitors. Apple became the first company to achieve a market capitalization of $ 3 trillion, despite the complex global outlook due to the pandemic and the economic crisis. Its achievement is based mainly on the technological advance that has represented not only its phones and computers, but also, to a large extent, its most famous gadgets such as the Apple Watch and, above all, the AirPods, which set a trend that was imitated by other companies and that today represent one of the most important sources of income for the company.

Apple, however, was not the first company to create a line of headphones that work via Bluetooh and do not need a cable. The first was made by Ericsson in 2001, and it was a hands-free that went straight to the ear. After decades of attempts and technological advances, these hearing aids were taking shape to be what we know today. According to Android Central, the first stereo Bluetooth headphones were called Dash, in 2014, made by the German company Bragi. Since then, other companies, such as Onkyo in 2015, have tried to replicate the model with different flaws, such as connection stability and batteries with a short useful life, something that was improving along with the technology market.

Today, the market is completely divided between wired headphones and bluetooth headphones, with a large percentage of the public targeting the latter. However, there is still a group that resists change for different reasons.

At the end of 2021, a very clear trend was being noticed on new social media platforms like TikTok, newscasts like NZ Herald and on fashion pages like Vogue. One, is that AirPods were considered a fashionable accessory, and secondly, that after a reign of the wireless era for a short period of time, wired headphones were beginning to look like a vintage accessory to such an extent. point that their return (although they have never left the market) was considered an even stronger fad than the AirPods themselves.

It happened with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman, who were caught wearing wired headphones and quickly returned to be on everyone’s lips, renewing the image of the old product and positioning it as a strong competitor again. A battle that mixes fashion and quality.

For Mario Saavedra, an expert in technology, there are indeed two elements to consider. One is the trend, which dictates fashion, and the other is technical quality. For him, the market points 100% to a future without cables in both elements. “Currently, the quality is achievable in both wired and Bluetooth headphones. However, with headphones like the AirPods Pro I can listen to the highest quality music exists.

Fashion, in this case, goes hand in hand with technology, since, from the existence of bluetooth 2.0 onwards, the connection between a hearing aid and a music-emitting device is allowed to have sufficient capacity to transmit this data. in the best quality, explains Saavedra.

These formats, which are supported by the new version of Bluetooth 5.0, consider the FLAC format, which is one without compression and which is one of the finest formats for listening to music. “The connection has to be able to transmit that river of data. Currently there are high-end technologies and devices that do support it, but there are still others that do not, ”says the specialist.

The evolution of technology has meant that wireless headphones can make the weight of the cable classics. This, in part, due to the advance that allowed much faster and longer-lasting charges, in addition to dispensing with batteries that are too heavy or large, characteristics that support its use and make it popular in different brands beyond Apple, such as Samsung, LG , Bose, Logitech (Jaybird), Skullcandy, Sennheiser, Plantronics, Microsoft, Panasonic, Altec Lansing, Yamaha, and others.

“Today, all manufacturers have a bluetooth hearing aid,” says Hugo Morales, an expert in technology. “It has improved a lot in data transmission and audio quality. Now, with bluetooth 5.0, latency has been almost completely decreased (which takes a long time for audio from the device to reach the headset) and also reduces power consumption. The ordinary user, who listens to music while walking or exercising, that is, who uses hearing aids recreationally, uses approximately 90% of this type of hearing aid ”, he explains.

For both experts, wireless headphones are an improvement on the hearing aid service. And they say that the future is precisely without cables, because the device is optimized to transmit as much data as possible and not lose quality.

Even with that future in mind, experts specify that everything depends on the use that you want to give that hearing aid. The market is so wide that there is a hearing aid for every taste. Mario Saavedra explains that, although a cable will always have a loss in sound quality, some Bluetooth hearing aids can still have a higher latency than that loss, something that only a trained ear could notice. In that sense, if the user wants to occupy them for a non-recreational purpose, they have different options to choose from.

More about Think Digital

“On the more pro side, of people who work in editing things, for example, currently both are in charge. Although the latency is decreasing, with the creation of more sophisticated devices, there is still a percentage that, for example, can listen to the video out of date, ”says Saavedra. This can happen more frequently in spaces such as zoom meetings and work instances of those characteristics.

What’s changing the hearing aid landscape forever is price. In the past, it was very difficult to find a good quality one at an affordable price, for the same reason there was a certain reluctance in the average citizen to switch from cable to wireless. Today, the variety is so great that it is possible to find good quality headphones with long-lasting loads and no latency at a low price.

“You can find 18 thousand pesos some that are perfect, like those of 600 thousand,” says Saavedra. The advancement of Bluetooth technology, which has the majority of the market occupying its version 5.0, is increasingly common, providing the average user with real-time connections with latencies of milliseconds so discreet that the ear is not able to perceive.

Hugo Morales comments that the range of brands is so wide that they are concentrating their efforts on having wireless headphones, especially to compete with Apple, which for the same reason its price in the market dropped considerably.

“There is so much competition that you can find hearing aids in retail at 20 thousand pesos from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi and other smartphone manufacturers. For a good base, you don’t have to spend so much, in fact, if you spend a lot, the quality improves very little, there is not much difference between one and the other nowadays ”, Morales points out.

There are factors that optimize and pave the way for the future to be effectively wireless. One is compatibility. Most phones are pre-set to work with cordless headphones and have even modified their anatomy to accommodate this. “It comes hand in hand with minimizing ports on phones. When the Jack 3.5 auxiliary cable port (the most typical among headphone cables) was subtracted for specific inputs for each phone and then no inputs, that is a trend that was copied between brands ”, says Hugo Morales.

The other factor is portability. Since Apple changed the game for the industry, using Bluetooth headphones has been shown as a complete experience that goes hand in hand with portability, the way they are presented and even the way they can be carried or stored. “When the user experience is complemented so well by the functionality, you create a product that ends up modifying the way that product is consumed”, adds the expert, and it is a point that is also associated with the safety factor, since its size and discretion is attractive for those who do not want to show that they are wearing them.

One of the most important factors is technological advancement itself. Within the category of hearing aids, the TWS has been positioned, a type of wireless hearing aid that creates a stereo sound system without latency, where each hearing aid has a unique and direct connection to the device and each one is synchronized separately from the phone and not necessarily among them.

That autonomy improves quality significantly. On the other hand, the market is already moving with other charging times and battery life. What started with two hours of talk and up to 5 hours of playback on AirPods quickly progressed to 11 hours of talk and 18 to 24 hours of playback. Even the HyperX brand recently made history by introducing the first wireless gaming headphones with 300 hours of battery life.

A report by Grand View Research, which projected from 2017 to the present, anticipated that technological advances, such as the appearance of smartphones, would drive the growth of wireless headphones during the forecast period. In addition, “it was expected that the increasing inclination of consumers towards elegant, attractive and simple designs would boost the sales of these headphones”, especially due to the need for noise cancellation and near field communication, where these interact with other fashionable technological gadgets. .

Although these are market trends, augmented by their technical quality and fads, the picture remains a tie between the two, with an immense availability of both types of hearing aids, for all tastes and pockets.