California is about to eliminate all immigration status rules for Medi-Cal health care

California would allow all income eligible residents to qualify for the state’s low-income health care program, regardless of immigration status, according to Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal.

The plan of Newsom requires the state to spend $ 2.2 billion a year to close the final gap in Medi-Cal eligibility, after years of incremental progress to offer coverage to people living in the country without documents, by first allowing children and the elderly to qualify.

If approved by the Legislature and included in the final budget signed by Newsom in June, California would further remove barriers to accessing safety net programs for people living here undocumented.

The proposal would take effect after January 1, 2024.

“California is poised to be, if this proposal is supported, the first state in the country to achieve universal access to health coverage,” Newsom said during his budget news conference.

The group of Democratic lawmakers unveiled its proposal last week to create a single-payer healthcare system, in which residents’ medical expenses are covered by a government-run fund, to be paid for by creating new taxes for individuals and businesses.

That single-payer proposal comes in two separate laws: one that details how the state health system would work, and another that describes how it would be financed.

On Tuesday, the policy proposal will be considered in the Assembly Health Committee, and the chairman of the panel, Democratic Assemblyman Jim Wood said he plans to vote in favor of the plan.

Newsom, who campaigned for the position four years ago advocating for single-payer health care, said he remains committed to the goal, but has not yet reviewed the funding structure currently proposed in the Legislature to provide input.

Newsom, who faces reelection in the fall, said the state’s Healthy California Commission for All will release its report detailing a plan on how best to create a single-payer model in the state in the next two months.

“As you know, I have long believed that it is inevitable in this nation,” Newsom said, adding that “the ideal system is a single payer system.”

California’s Medi-Cal system, which covers about one-third of the state’s residents, first extended eligibility to children living in the country undocumented to age 18 in 2016.

That was extended in 2020 to young adults so that the age limit would reflect that of the Affordable Care Act, which allows a person to stay in the parents’ health insurance plan until age 26.

At the time, Newsom called the expanded eligibility “the right thing to do.”

Last year, the state added low-income Californians age 50 and older, regardless of immigration status, which will take effect on May 1.

That change is expected to cost $ 567 million during the next fiscal year that begins July 1.

Newsom’s proposal to eliminate age eligibility and extend coverage to some 700,000 people who otherwise meet income requirements will cost $ 613.5 million in state funding during the current fiscal year and $ 2.2 billion each year. after it is fully implemented in 2024.

The state’s general Medi-Cal has a budget of $ 132.7 billion.

The program will serve approximately 14 million Californians during fiscal year 2022-23.

“For those of us who have worked on this campaign for a long time, this has been a long time coming, but it’s still amazing,” Sarah Dar, director of health policy and public benefits at the Policy Center, told the Los Angeles Times. of California Immigrants.

“The coronavirus has clarified the fact that if only some of us have access to healthcare, that doesn’t work. We are all healthier when we all have access to health care. “

There has been growing support for extending coverage to residents without legal status.

A California Public Policy Institute survey last year found that 66% of Californians support offering health care coverage to immigrants who are in the country without documents.

That was a 54% increase in 2015, the last time the institute asked the question in its survey.

Currently, undocumented immigrants who meet the income threshold (earning less than $ 36,156 a year for a family of four) qualify for reduced Medi-Cal coverage, which covers only emergency room and pregnancy-related care. .

Under Newsom’s plan, those without legal status who are income eligible would qualify for full coverage.

State Sen. María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles), who has lobbied Newsom to remove immigration status as a barrier to Medi-Cal coverage, said the proposal will ensure that those between the ages of 26 and 49 who qualify for Medi-Cal are able to receive care.

“This is the working age and this group has the lowest percentage of employer-provided health care in their workplaces,” Durazo said. “They’re not getting it from their employer, they’re working, and they’re not getting it through Medi-Cal, so it’s put them in an impossible situation.”

