Cause of death of actress Betty White revealed

The Angels. Betty White had a stroke six days before dying on December 31 at age 99, her death certificate indicates.

The beloved actress of “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” passed away at her home in the Brentwood area of ​​Los Angeles as a result of the stroke, the medical term for a stroke, which he had on December 25according to a Los Angeles County death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

The cause was brought by White’s doctor, as is usual in this type of case.

The actress She was cremated and her remains were handed over to Glenn Kaplan on Friday., the man in charge of White’s advanced healthcare directive.

Jeff Witjas, a longtime agent and friend of White and the first to confirm her death to The Associated Press, said the actress had remained near her home in Los Angeles during the pandemic.

The document uses White’s legal name, Betty Marion Ludden. The actress took the last name of her husband Allen Ludden, to whom she was married from 1963 until his death in 1981.

The death certificate information was first reported by TMZ.

White, whose comedy skills, charm, and willingness to do anything made her a mainstay of American television for over 60 years, died less than three weeks after his 100th birthday.

President Joe Biden, Mel Brooks, and many other prominent celebrities and leaders paid tribute to him after his passing.