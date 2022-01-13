Chayanne shares the holidays with her daughter Isadora Figueroa and they have fun in the snow

The singer Chayanne The 53-year-old has a consolidated career and is one of the Latin artists who has achieved the greatest international exposure over time. In addition, he has formed a family with former Venezuelan beauty queen Marilisa Maronesse and together they have two teenage children, Lorenzo and Isadora.

Chayan’s family. Source: instagram @isadorafigueroa

Chayanne He is very close to his family and whenever he can, he shows it on social networks in front of his more than six million followers from all corners of the world. The four of them have fun in various activities and recently spent Christmas and New Year together.

Now the family of Chayanne 2022 started in full swing and they are having fun in the snow where they decided to spend a few days off. It was the same singer who published a photo with a coat for low temperatures and a pair of skis in the heights on his instagram feed and was filled with likes and comments from his fans.

Chayanne. Source: instagram @chayanne

“I don’t feel cold, because you warm my heart #energiadelabuena”, he wrote Chayanne next to the postcard. At the same time, her daughter Isadora Figueroa who has become an influencer on social networks, shared a photo album in which she compiles the best of her vacations.

Isadora Figueroa He was shown with his brother Lorenzo in the images, but the fans doubted if it was a vacation with friends, since the brothers have little age difference, or with the family and now the father’s publication Chayanne He came to confirm that the family is closer than ever and that they have fun together in the snow.