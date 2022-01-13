Check that you have this setting activated in WhatsApp

This is one of those options that we should all have activated in our WhatsApp account.

The WhatsApp account is associated with our phone number, and that can be dangerous. anyone with access to our number could start our WhatsApp account on a new device and spy on all our messages and sent files, if you have momentary access to our smartphone. However, there is a function that prevents this root possibility: two-step verification.

WhatsApp two-step verification adds another layer of security, so that when you log in they will have to enter a security PIN that you have chosen. This function also requests this PIN from time to time to verify that you are still the one using your WhatsApp account.

Two-step verification is an optional feature that adds security to your WhatsApp account

How to activate WhatsApp two-step verification

Fortunately, two-step verification is something very easy to activate on WhatsApp and we can do it in less than a minute. It is an option available within the settings of the application itself, and you can activate it by following these steps:

Enter the WhatsApp app Now tap on Settings, it’s at the bottom right on iPhone or the top three dots on Android. Go to Account > Two-Step Verification and tap Activate. Select a PIN and email so you can verify new WhatsApp logins.

This is one of those functions that we must have activated yes or yes in our WhatsApp accountIt is also very simple as you can see. It is one of those important functions that you must activate if you do not want them to be able to spy on you. Privacy shouldn’t be an option, and two-step verification can prevent a lot of hassle and improper access to your WhatsApp account.

When you turn on 2-Step Verification, you have the option to enter an email address. This allows WhatsApp to send you a link to reset your PIN by email in case you forget it, and also helps protect your account.

The setting you must activate in WhatsApp right now

Two-step verification is a great invention when it comes to signing in, and it’s an option available on most services. Virtually all major accounts, Instagram, Apple or Amazon, allow you to activate this option to ensure that only we can log in even if someone gets our password.

