Colombians will be able to fly direct from Cartagena to New York and Costa Rica

Two new air routes between Colombia, Costa Rica and the United States were announced by Avianca airline. These are two direct and nonstop routes between Cartagena and New York, and between the Bolivian capital and Costa Rica.

The new connections will come into effect from the next March 27th, the day on which the route between Cartagena and Miami will also be reactivated.

“In 2021 we set out to inaugurate 50 new routes in the next 3 years and we are getting closer to achieving it. We continue to provide more and better opportunities for point-to-point and nonstop connectivity to our clients to travel to their preferred destinations in America and Europe, at more competitive rates and with a tailored product that allows them to personalize their trip. Thus we combine the best of our 100 years with the practicality of the modern low-cost world ”, said Ana María Copete, Director of Sales Colombia at Avianca.

Likewise, the airline specified that it will operate with 14 weekly flights with an offer of more than 2,000 seats a week between Cartagena and New York, and eight flights per week with an offer of more than 1,200 weekly seats between Cartagena and San José de Costa Rica. The two lines will operate with AirBus 320 aircraft with capacity for at least 150 passengers.

This will be the itinerary that the new air routes will cover:

Civil Aeronautics reported that during version number 13 of the International Conference for the Negotiation of Air Agreements, held by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the signing of three air service agreements was achieved with: Rwanda, Kuwait and Guyana, which strengthen the country’s connectivity with Africa, the Middle East and northern South America.

Additionally, agreements were signed with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Benin, Bahrain, Belize and Oman. These firms open the possibility of the arrival of more operators from Africa, Central America and the Middle East to the national territory and vice versa.

“One of the most significant results for Colombia is the strengthening of commercial aviation activities with the United Arab Emirates, which opens the possibility of new passenger services, connecting the country via Miami (United States), with up to seven weekly frequencies, starting with a daily flight. One year after starting these operations, they will be increased to two daily flights. This route was already operating, but only for the transport of cargo ”, specified the entity.

Likewise, he assured that the event also provided participating states with opportunities for the creation of interaction networks of those responsible for formulating policies, regulators, air operators, service providers and other interested parties.

In this sense, the vice president and chancellor Marta Lucía Ramírez, during the closing of the event, expressed that, “for Colombia it is a great reason for satisfaction to have had the presence of 487 delegates from 70 ICAO member states, who held multiple meetings in the common purpose of the reactivation of aviation worldwide, after the crisis generated by the covid-19 pandemic. “

