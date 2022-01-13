Community pays tribute to neighbors who died in fire

Displays of solidarity with the Bronx continue to come to the building where nine adults and eight children were killed Sunday as a result of a massive five-alarm blaze, the deadliest in decades.

Leo took the first available flight to the city from Miami to erect a wall of memory made of flowers and photos.

“These ‘memorials’ for people who are suffering are the first step to improve their situation,” explained Leo Soto, creator of an offering or “memorial.”

‘Memorial’.

“I was inspired to come here and show the photos of the missing children and sad families that had members who could not escape, give them a space to honor the entire community,” added Soto.

The community and the world today knew their names. Brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers and grandchildren in a list that moves whoever sees or listens to it.

The youngest saw his life blinded at 2 years of age; and the oldest victim barely counting fifty years old.

In terms of the investigation, the Department of Buildings published 2 photos of the third floor where the fire started, a place that was visited by County President Vanessa Gibson and Councilor Oswald Feliz.

Both officers focused on how to help those who lost everything.

Our hearts are broken. But we will join and support affected families every step of the way, and will get through this together. Bronxites are resilient. pic.twitter.com/5msAU1Xtjp – Oswald Feliz (@OswaldFeliz) January 12, 2022

The wreath is particularly important for students who, like Shaddai, lost a classmate.

“We will always be in memory of him and we will always remember him for all the good things he did. It makes me feel a little sad for all those who died, but we all have to be strong here to do good things to honor them,” he said. Shaddai Delgado.

Federal regulators at the Consumer Product Safety Commission have opened an investigation into the space heater that sparked the fire.

The New York State Attorney General also promised an investigation into the events. This agrees with the funeral rites for several of the victims in the next few days.