Confirmed: the bones found in the Santeria shop of a Cuban woman in Madrid are human

The bones found last November in a Santeria shop, owned by a Cuban woman and located in the Madrid neighborhood of Usera, are human., confirms the Department of Forensic Archeology of the Autonomous University of Madrid, publishes The world.

Among the conclusions, the report notes that the remains correspond to three women and a man who died young in the twentieth century, what were stolen from an ossuary or remains from exhumations from the Spanish Civil War, and probably selected for their good preservation and similarity.

The Municipal Police discovered in the establishment four lumps covered with tar, tar and feathers in a kind of sanctuary next to some sheep horns used for rituals and spells. In the premises there were also remains of exotic animals sacrificed that, presumably, they were used to make and sell potions and ointments without any type of sanitary registration.

The owner of the business, whose name is not mentioned in the note, was denounced for various administrative infractions and investigated for the discovery of the remains. At first, he said the bones came from Cuba.

Although from the beginning the Police suspected that they were human bones, they sent them for study to the laboratory of the Department of Forensic Archeology of the Autonomous University of Madrid.

According to the forensic report, there are three right tibiae and one left, corresponding to three women and a white man, all young adults. This could be determined because “signs of arthritic degeneration of any kind, or osteophytic growth” are not observed.

The document also reflects that “the bones were stolen from some ossuary and manipulated times before the present, as shown by the distal epiphysis of one of the tibiae, where it is clearly observed that the pitch has adhered to a previous and long-standing erosion “.

One of the biggest complexities of the study was establishing when the four individuals died. For this, a macroscopic analysis of the remains was carried out which, despite the limitations, allowed us to affirm that they are people from the urban Iberian population who died in the 20th century.

“From the macro and microscopic analysis, it can be deduced that the bones are in a mediated / advanced stage of evolution, so their postmortem interval (MPI) is safely over 20 years and it can probably double or triple this data,” he says. the opinion of the specialists.

“These bones have a level of deterioration and evolution coinciding with the remains of exhumations from the Civil War and could be interpreted in some cases as contemporary or even more recent,” the report finally indicates.

So far, it has not been possible to determine the cause of death of the four people.