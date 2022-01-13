Couple entrenched in Caguas: on trial for defying sanitation order

The marriage made up of Zulma Figueroa Córdova and Luis Ángel Colón Colón will face trial on February 8 for the less serious crime of resisting or obstructing the exercise of public authority when, upon arriving at the Luis Muñoz Marín airport on January 2, they refused to fill out the Traveler Declaration, COVID-19 alert and deliver documentation to officials at the port facility.

The couple, who tried to evade an arrest warrant on Tuesday night, were released on bail yesterday, facing a six-month prison sentence or a fine of up to $ 5,000.

Figueroa Córdova and Colón Colón appeared yesterday for a virtual hearing before Judge Wilfredo Viera Garcés, of the Carolina Court. The hearing was not held in person because Colón Colón has COVID-19.

Since Tuesday, Viera Garcés found cause for arrest against both and set a bond of $ 10,000 each. The determination was made in the absence of the suspects because they did not appear in court that day.

The attempt to execute the arrest warrant turned into a tense incident late on Tuesday night, as the couple barricaded themselves with three minors in a vehicle parked near their residence in Caguas. After finally being intervened by the Police, yesterday the couple appeared at the signal issued by the court. The bond for both was deferred by the Program for Pretrial Services (Psaj), according to the Department of Justice.

Figueroa Córdova and Colón Colón are accused of violating Article 246 of the Penal Code, by refusing to complete the traveler’s declaration required by Executive Order 2021-081, issued by Governor Pedro Pierluisi.

According to the complaints, upon arrival at the airport, the couple “prevented the officials from carrying out their work when, in a haughty, challenging and with clear disregard for the law, they did not provide personal information that must be reflected in the ‘Travel Declaration Form ‘o Declaration of the Traveler, the negative test of COVID-19 and its identification, an indispensable requirement when arriving at each one of the airports of Puerto Rico ”.

That day, after leaving the airport without being detained by the authorities for refusing to comply with the requirements, Figueroa Córdova published a video in which he boasted of his performance. On Tuesday night, when the Police and Health Department officials processed her arrest and that of her husband, the woman again used social networks to publish a video in which she insisted that her arrest and that of her husband were illegal. . In addition, he accused the police of putting on a show.

Dozens of people, including anti-vaccine activists, went – many of them, without masks – to the area where the arrest was being attempted to shout at the police and Health Department officials. Furthermore, in a hostile manner, they harassed and attacked journalists who were covering the incident.

They condemn attacks on the press

The Association of Journalists of Puerto Rico (Asppro), the Association of Photojournalists of Puerto Rico (AFPR) and the Overseas Press Club (OPC) signed a joint statement yesterday in which they expressed their rejection of what they described as an attack on freedom. press.

According to the organizations, four photojournalists, three reporters and a news producer were attacked while covering the mediation process to which the police resorted to the initial resistance of the couple to their arrest. A photojournalist from El Nuevo Día was one of those attacked.

“We understand and accept that our profession exposes us to find ourselves in the midst of difficult and sometimes violent conflicts in which we can suffer collaterally. What is unacceptable are the violent attacks specifically directed at our colleagues when they are only fulfilling their duty to report ”, claimed Damaris Suárez, president of Asppro.

The acts of Tuesday night are an escalation to the level of verbal violence that certain anti-vaccine sectors had reflected on social networks, mainly against members of the scientific and medical community in Puerto Rico who promote the vaccination of the population.

Movements like this have been seen throughout the world, with great resonance in Germany, Italy, and in some cities of the United States, where the population rejects the intervention of the State in the imposition of measures to prevent the spread of infections by COVID- 19. The arguments range from conspiracy theories to a resistance to the limitation of individual freedoms.

The scientist Mónica Feliú Mójer was concerned about the level of aggressiveness reflected in the incident. On a personal level, she had noticed an advance in personalistic verbal violence on social media. “One of the things that is clear to me about what happened last night (Tuesday) is how dangerous misinformation is when combined with polarization,” Feliú Mójer analyzed. “For many people, these anti-vaccine stances have become a fundamental part of their beliefs and, then, we see these extreme reactions, of attacking the other person, that there is no space for dialogue, and what it does is that they this polarization is intensifying ”, added the scientific communicator.

For the cultural anthropologist María Isabel Quiñones, it is difficult to affirm that actions against vaccination mandates and other protocols respond exclusively to conservatism. “I think that some groups and organizations that define themselves as progressive also resort to very similar symbols and strategies,” he said. “In this pandemic, both progressive and conservative sectors turn individual rights, civil liberties, due process of law and government limits into issues, but not necessarily for the same reasons,” Quiñones added.

In the anthropologist’s opinion, there is a meeting point between those who wish to limit State interventions in order to protect individual rights and those who denounce the violation of their civil rights by the governmental apparatus. “At one extreme, there are those who fear that a state of emergency during the pandemic will be prolonged or normalized and possibly open the door to a form of totalitarianism, and at the other, those who favor the non-regulation of the economy, reject the aid. the most vulnerable or oppose universal education, as well as universal vaccination, “he commented.

Meanwhile, Law professor Yanira Reyes stressed that one of the main functions of the government is to ensure the health and safety of the population. “It is more than reasonable that the government of Puerto Rico tries to monitor the status of the people who are entering” the country, he said.

“These orders that have been established have been questioned in the courts and, until now, practically all have been validated”, he stressed.

However, although he held to the authority of the government of Puerto Rico to impose safeguards for public health, Reyes believed that this does not have to imply a punitive mechanism that imposes fines or jail time.

Yesterday, precisely, the representative of the Citizen Victory Movement, Mariana Nogales, proposed amendments so that violations of executive orders issued by the governor are considered administrative offenses, instead of constituting crimes that must be addressed by the courts and that expose people to fines of up to $ 5,000 and even jail time

The journalist Carlos Tolentino Rosario contributed to this story.