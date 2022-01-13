COVID: Los Angeles County Director of Public Health asks residents to avoid non-essential activities

Given the increase in daily COVID cases that have been registered in Los Angeles County, The Director of Public Health asked residents to avoid any non-essential activity to try to stop the trend of infections.

The director of the department, Barbara Ferrer, urged the population not to take risks, particularly with activities in indoor public spaces, where there is a risk of interacting with unvaccinated or infected people.

Los Angeles County registers high levels of coronavirus infections, driven by the Omicron variant of the SARS CoV-2 virus, which is more transmissible than previous strains.

On Tuesday, the health authorities 34,827 new infections were reported, as well as the death of 15 people to causes related to the disease.

“While we are on the rise, we ask that you be more careful, even if you are vaccinating and boosting. One way to reduce transmission is to wear a high-quality mask whenever you are around people other than household members, ”Ferrer said.

“We also ask that for the next several weeks, we all try to avoid non-essential activities where people are unmasked and in close contact with each other,” he added.

Ferrer said that Parties and events held indoors with unvaccinated people or people at high risk of serious diseases facilitate the spread of the virus.

“Limiting our time with others in more essential activities related to work or school is a prudent measure that we should all take whenever possible,” said the director.

Faced with the increase in daily cases, the Los Angeles City Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to try to get more resources for the purpose of expanding COVID testing.

County health officials indicated that approximately 2 million residents of eligible age have not received their first dose of the vaccinea, which causes vulnerability since they are more likely to suffer serious diseases.

