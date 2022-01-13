Daughter of Eduin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, suffers spectacular accident

Tremendous scare was taken by the followers of the vocalist of Firm Group, Eduin Caz, upon learning that the singer’s little daughter suffered a spectacular accident.

It was through social networks that the interpreter of “The Toxic” He shared with his fans some videos in the company of his little daughter Geraldine, who appeared with her arm in a cast and wearing a sling.

After seeing those clips, her followers immediately sent messages of encouragement to the minor and wished her a speedy recovery.

What happened to Eduin Caz’s daughter?

For the above, and in gratitude for your concern, Eduin caz from Firm Group explained that Geraldine fell and that caused a fracture in one of your arms, for which they took her to the hospital, where they immobilized her injured limb.

The daughter of Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme had an accident that sent her to the hospital … pic.twitter.com/n9Z5lFyKWw – The + viral (@ VideosVirales69) January 12, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Eduin Caz is currently one of the most famous Mexican regional singers, since not only is he part of one of the most lucrative touring groups in the United States, but he is also one of the groups that has achieved a sold out at the Foro Sol in a matter of minutes.

It turns out that in just 40 minutes they sold out the accesses for his concert at the Sun Forum next March 26.

For this reason, they opened a new date for March 25, in the same place, located in the Iztacalco mayor’s office of CDMX.

