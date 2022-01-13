Denver Broncos’ plan for Aaron Rodgers to leave the Green Bay Packers

The first step in tempting Aaron Rodgers on the eve of leaving the Green Bay Packers would be the Denver Broncos. Will the plan work for them?

Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers They starred in the great novel of the offseason NFL 2021 with the thousand and one rumor about the possible departure of the quarterback, who ultimately decided to return to the team with the supposed condition that they facilitate a team change for the 2022 season.

The relationship between Packers and Rodgers It has been deteriorating since the Green Bay team decided to choose quarterback Jordan Love with the pick 26 of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Aaron had to take a bitter drink to digest this news.

Denver Broncos took careful note of the situation that Aaron Rodgers went through and in the world of the NFL the narrative that They would have a plan in hand for the quarterback to leave the Green Bay Packers once the 2022 NFL Playoffs are over. Can they do it?

Adam Beasley, a journalist for the Pro Football Network portal, said that the Broncos have a real interest in signing Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator, as head coach for the 2022 NFL season. Rodgers would feel right at home.

Broncos’ plan for Aaron Rodgers to leave Green Bay Packers in the NFL

Nathaniel Hackett is not the only candidate. Also on the Denver Broncos’ roster to be the team’s new head coach is another Aaron Rodgers acquaintance: Luke Getsy, Grenn Bay Packers quarterbacks coach. And if the two coaches arrive, would the signing of the current NFL MVP continue? The setting would be the ideal one for the plan to get underway.