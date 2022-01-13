Djokovic admits mistakes in fight to avoid deportation from Australia

World tennis number one Novak Djokovic admitted “errors” in his travel documents and in his behavior after testing positive for COVID-19, as he struggles to remain in Australia to contest a new Grand Slam title.

The Serbian assured that his advisers presented new information to the Australian government, which is analyzing whether to cancel his visa again and deport him or allow him to play the Australian Open.

“We are living in difficult times with a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes happen,” said the 34-year-old tennis player, who is not vaccinated, in a statement on his Instagram account, released while training for the tournament in Melbourne.

The Serbian athlete arrived in Australia last week with a medical exemption granted by tournament organizers because he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16.

Border agents rejected the exemption, noting that a positive result of a PCR test does not qualify him to benefit from it, for which they annulled the visa and sent him to a migrant detention center in Melbourne.

But his team of lawyers managed to get a judge to reverse the decision on Monday because of a procedural error during his questioning at Melbourne airport.

With this, the Australian Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, must decide whether to cancel the visa again when new doubts emerge.

A spokesman acknowledged to Australian media that the department was receiving “extensive documentation” from the player’s lawyers. “Naturally, this will affect the deadline for (making) the decision,” he said.

Mistakes

The nine-time Australian Open winner admitted in Wednesday’s statement that he met with a journalist when he knew he was infected with COVID-19, calling it a “misjudgment.”

He also acknowledged that he submitted a false statement to the Australian government about his travel history before flying to Melbourne, although he blamed his representative for this.

Even so, Djokovic described as “disinformation” the versions that have circulated about his public appearances in Serbia after the COVID-19 test.

The player said he tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test taken on December 16. That same day, he appeared without a mask at the launch of a stamp with his image and, a day later, at an event for young tennis players in Belgrade.

He assured that he only received the positive result of the PCR test on December 17, after the event with the young people.

The player explained that on December 16 a rapid antigen test was carried out, which was negative and that he then did the PCR for “abundance of caution.”

“I was asymptomatic and feeling fine, and I had not received notification of the positive PCR until after the event,” he said.

But the tennis player admitted that he attended an interview and photo shoot with the French sports daily L’Equipe on December 18.

“I felt obliged to carry out the interview with L’Equipe because I did not want to look bad with the journalist, but I was careful to maintain social distancing and used a mask, except for photos,” he said.

“Now I think that this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment,” he said.

He also acknowledged an error in the travel declaration submitted to the Australian migration, in which he checked the box indicating that he had not traveled 14 days before the flight to Melbourne.

However, it was revealed on social media and media that he traveled from Serbia to Spain in that period.

“That was presented by my support team on my behalf, as I told immigration officials upon my arrival,” said the tennis player.

His statement seemed aimed at convincing the government to let him stay in Australia.

Even so, new doubts emerged about the case, especially about the positive that would justify the exemption. The German media Der Spiegel indicated that it had scanned the QR code of the test and that a negative result had come out.

An hour later, they tested it again and it already tested positive. The Der Spiegel information was not independently verifiable.

Immigration lawyer Christopher Levingston pointed out that the government could cancel Djokovic’s visa for criminal reasons, for example due to inaccurate travel declaration.

But the immigration minister could also revoke the visa for broader reasons, claiming that Djokovic evaded Serbia’s health requirements when he learned of his infection, or for breaching Australia’s public health rules, according to Levingston.

