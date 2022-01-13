Do you want an iPad Air? Save € 175 with this offer at Fnac

The truth is that it is difficult to find Apple products with great discounts, but this time, it is possible to save 175 euros on the purchase of the iPad Air. In this way, the final price to pay on sale is 877.25 euros.

This is the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air in its WiFi + Cellular version and an internal storage capacity of 64 GB. A model that, with this configuration has a recommended retail price in Fnac of 1052 euros and that we can now get with an interesting discount and free shipping.

An offer that includes the shipping costs at no cost and an estimated delivery time of between 3 and 5 business days. Therefore, if you place your order now, in just a few days you can have the iPad at home to start enjoying it. Of course, it is one oFerta for a limited time. At the time of this publication, there are 18 hours left until the promotion ends. Hurry up if you don’t want to miss it!

Attractive design and great performance

In addition to its attractive design, this iPad Air that we find on sale has powerful hardware that allows us to run all kinds of apps with total fluidity. Concreatively, it is about the A14 Bionic chip, a processor designed by Apple itself with a 64-bit architecture and that has a Neural Engine.

A model that incorporates GPS, stereo speakers, Face Time, integrated double microphone and compatibility with Siri. Its 10.9-inch screen is multi-touch and LED-backlit, offers a resolution of 2360 × 1640 pixels, a brightness of 500 nits and is compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil.

Its main camera is 12 megapixels, while the front camera is 7 megapixels, being able to record videos of up to 4K at 24, 36 or 60 fps and 1080p at 60fps respectively. The dimensions of the iPad Air 2020 are 17.85 x 24.76 x 0.61 cm and has a weight of nothing more than 460 grams. A very handy device with a very pleasant touch that we can easily carry from one place to another, yes, it is convenient to protect it with one of the covers compatible with the iPad Air.

Inside it also houses a lithium polymer battery that allows you to use the tablet during 9 hours of uninterrupted Internet browsing. Therefore, it is a device with which we can leave the house and work even a full day without having to worry about having a plug nearby.