Dollar price today Wednesday, peso begins with appreciation

Today Monday, January 10, 2022, the dollar is trading at $ 20.3663 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20,4059 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.12% or 2.4 cents, trading around 20.36 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a low of 20.3347, with the publication of US inflation. and a maximum of 20,4447 pesos during the night.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.4059 – Sale: $ 20.4059

: Buy $ 20.4059 – Sale: $ 20.4059 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.97 – Sale: $ 20.64

: Buy: $ 19.97 – Sale: $ 20.64 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.67 – Sale: $ 20.87

: Buy: $ 19.67 – Sale: $ 20.87 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.75- Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.75- Sale: $ 20.65 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.00 Monex: Buy: $ 19.96 – Sale: $ 20.96

Buy: $ 19.96 – Sale: $ 20.96 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19,504 – Sale: $ 20.09

Buy: $ 19,504 – Sale: $ 20.09 Inbursa: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Santander: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.98

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.98 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.89

Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.89 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 43,827.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.22 pesos, for $ 27.84 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

