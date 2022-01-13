Dollar rebounds slightly in first operations in Chile

The signs that inflation may have peaked and is now beginning to recede have favored Latin American currencies, especially the Chilean peso. Copper also rebounded.

New and positive inflation data from the United States caused the price of the dollar in Chile to reverse its initial rise and return to fall sharply this Thursday.

The dollar ended the session down $6.5 at 817.48, the lowest value since November 24, 2021. With this, the dollar in the Chilean market accumulates a decline of almost $ 20 so far this week. TOLikewise, the Chilean peso is the currency that appreciates the most against the dollar on the day.

“These last days, the local exchange rate has fallen driven by a much more favorable external scenario after the publication of US inflation figures -which met expectations- and a more reassuring message from the president of the Fed in which he pointed out that the monetary normalization process will not affect growth“, says Euroamerica fixed income analyst Martina Ogaz.

All these signs “have calmed the market and have led the dollar to weaken at a multilateral level, which has appreciated several currencies in the region, including the Chilean peso,” he adds.

The price of copper today rose 0.27% to US$4.52 a pound. The red metal continues to rise due to “the increase in demand and the decrease in inventories that has been seen in recent days, being a bearish factor for the greenback in our country, considering that it is our main export product”, says the head of trading studies at Capitaria, Ricardo Bustamante.

It may interest you: Bloomberg: More and more investors worldwide recommend selling dollars







