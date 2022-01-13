Eduin Caz’s daughter suffers an unfortunate accident and this is what happened to her: VIDEO

This January 11 Grupo Firme broke sales record, because in just 45 minutes they managed to sell each and every one of the tickets for what was going to be their only presentation at the CDMX next March 26However, they opened one more date for all those fans who could not buy a ticket for the first concert.

Despite the great happiness and happiness of Eduin Caz and the other members of Grupo Firme After receiving the great news of the sun out in CDMX, the leader of the Tijuana group got a big scare, because her little daughter had an accident.

It will make you green gray

It was in the stories of Eduin caz that the singer shared some videos in the company of his little daughter Geraldine and quickly attracted attention because the baby appeared with her arm in a cast and with a sling to prevent movement.

According to own Eduin, many people were concerned about the health of their little daughter, so the singer decided to record a video in which explain what happened.

But before this material, he shared as the little GeraldineDespite having an immobilized arm, she continues to play and beat as if nothing had happened, so she assures that her daughter It will bring out green gray hair.

Photo: Screenshot

What happened to Geraldine?

Eduin revealed that Geraldine had a fall that caused a fracture in one of your arms, which is why they immediately took her to the hospital.

That was how the experts treated the little girl and immobilized her limb, however, the leader of Grupo Firme assures that “la Geraldine” as he tells you is In perfect health. Likewise, Eduin thanked each of the people who cared and sent good wishes for his little daughter.

