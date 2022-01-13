El Paso’s stocked drugs for olympic athletes

New York- US federal prosecutors today charged a Texas man with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare.

Eric Lira, 41, of El Paso, is the first person charged under a new US anti-doping law governing international sports competition.

The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan said Lira distributed the drugs, including human growth hormone and erythropoietin, a blood-strengthening hormone, “for the purpose of corrupting” the 2020 Games.

Lira is also charged with conspiring to violate counterfeit drug and adulteration laws. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The criminal complaint does not name Okagbare, but includes details that suggest she was among Lira’s clients. Okagbare was texted seeking comment.

“It’s not winning if you take illegal substances, it’s cheating,” FBI Deputy Director Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement.

Okagbare had been provisionally suspended for testing positive for human growth hormone in July 2021, just hours before the former world championship silver medalist ran in the women’s 100-meter semifinals at the Olympics. She tested positive for the drug in an out-of-competition test.

A criminal complaint released today in Manhattan federal court alleges that Lira, a kinesiologist and naturopathic physician, brought “mislabeled” versions of the drugs to the United States from Central and South America before distributing them to athletes.

Federal authorities searched Okagbare’s cell phone as he returned to the United States from Tokyo and found that he had frequently communicated with Lira through an encrypted app, according to the complaint.

“Is it safe to take a test this morning?” Okagbare wrote in a message to Lira, according to the complaint. “Remember I took it on Wednesday and then again yesterday. N ”, with the use of prohibited substances.