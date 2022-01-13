Elon Musk just loaded up his cryptocurrencies! Floki, Dogelon Mars, Shiba Inu and BabyDoge punished by the father of cryptocurrencies meme

fot. freepik.com

The first ten days of the year have been pretty sloppy for most of the meme coins on the market. From Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to ELON and FLOKI, almost everyone has witnessed declines since the beginning of this year. However, Baby Doge has been quirky and disgusting against the bear market.

Real-time chart of BabyDoge cryptocurrency over a period of one month

Baby Doge Coin, another prominent space meme coin, has been defying the trend. In doing so, it has already recovered by more than 99% in 2022. Also, after achieving more than 10% performance in the last 24 hours, its rally over the last month has been phenomenal. Baby Doge was one of the other random meme coins in space until a few months ago. Its popularity rose considerably after DogeFather Elon Musk tweeted a twisted lyrical version of the song Baby Shark Dance.

Since then, BabyDoge hasn’t missed a chance to climb the charts. Baby Doge has a lot in common with OG Dogecoin, but it doesn’t have much to do on a technical level. Dogecoin exists on its own blockchain network, while Baby Doge runs on the infrastructure of another blockchain. Dogecoin, as such, is a fork of Luckycoin, a now-defunct crypto that was forked from Litecoin for its part. BabyDoge, on the other hand, was developed on Binance Smart Chain.