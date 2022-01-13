Erick Rivera: “I do not consider myself guilty of doping”

Football player Erick rivera broke the silence after last Monday it became known about the indefinite suspension against him determined by the FIFA in an official statement that was sent last October to the executive committee of the FESFUT where it is confirmed that your anti-doping test carried out after the eliminatory game against Canada in Toronto tested positive for the steroid called Clostebol.

“All this that happens to me I have handled in the best way since I was notified by the FESFUT in which he was suspended indefinitely by the FIFA, He had not said anything before because my lawyer asked me to take him without saying anything about the matter until something else was known from FIFA, all this changed when the president (Hugo Carrillo) spoke about the issue, that changed things because at the end of the day my position is to tell the truth about what has happened because no other things have been said“said the former Santa Tecla player.

Rivera explained to Deportes LPG that “After the game against Canada I took the anti-doping test, that was not surprising since in Bolivia they did it on every date, thank God I have never put things into my body, I have only gotten used to drinking coffee and a soda before each game, it is a ritual that I have since I started playing“he confirmed.”I always asked permission from the physical trainer of the teams in which I have played in my career to do it, not many wanted to but to play at ease I did, I never had problems in that and many in Bolivia made fun of me at first but later many copied my ritual“, assured the Creole attacker.

Erick Rivera tested positive for Clostebol, a drug used to heal skin diseases or burns, and is on the list of the International Doping Agency as a synthetic androgenic steroid with anabolic effects prohibited for athletes.

INFILTRATE

Rivera recalled that he learned of his positive drug test in Toronto after a league game in late August.

“I remember that in the last game against FAS that we won 1-0 on a Saturday they called me from FESFUT to meet with them to let me know about the issue, I met with him Secretary General (Luis Pérez Guerrero) and with another person who I don’t remember now who he was, but President Carrillo was not present at that meeting“, he claimed.

The player admits that it was shown “I was surprised to find out that I was suspended indefinitely since I reiterate never in 10 years of my professional career I have never occupied anything in my body, that news of my suspension filled me with concern but after four months things have not changed“, he indicated.

On the subject, Rivera confirmed that a week after that meeting it was possible to communicate remotely with Dr. Heriberto Guerrero, the new doctor of the Selecta.

“The only time we spoke with Dr. Guerrero was a week after that meeting by text messages or voice notes, on the phone only once, I spoke with him because at the FESFUT they told me that because of his experience in these matters he could help me in my case, “Rivera commented.

But Erick Rivera assured that the FESFUT has put aside the fact that he was infiltrated by the former doctor of the national team, Francisco Herrera and has only focused on the fact that he was contaminated by the ointment he used for one of his seven tattoos that he has. .

“Dr. Herrera knew that I used a cream for my tattoos and over time with my lawyer we have looked for ways to present my defense and we have these two possibilities, which has been the ointment that the people of the FESFUT told me that was where I was I contaminated and the infiltration that I had two days and that Dr. Herrera did to me after the call to the selection for the first window of the octagonal because I suffered a blow in that league game against Chalatenango“he recalled.

The player admitted that “In that only meeting I had at FESFUT, I said that Dr. Herrera had infiltrated me because of my coup, I do not know why my statement on this issue was not taken into consideration, but I learned that after my statement to Dr. Herrera they removed him from office as National team doctor, I understand it was due to that action“, emphasized Rivera.

The former national team said that he was aware that the sanction against him by FIFA for doping was latent, but he defended himself by stating that he has never ingested drugs in his career, so the possibility of pleading guilty is far away.

“That is what Dr. Guerrero told me along with my lawyer, as a defense we are going to say about the infiltration because I never knew that they injected me, in the process that I know what can help or affect me, we are evaluating FIFA’s response, there is no hearing For now, we have sent my statement to FIFA, I do not remember if at the end of November or in December, where I said about the ointment that was what the FESFUT explained to me and about the infiltration that I was subjected to before the elimination games against the United States , Honduras and Canada; For now we have not evaluated the possibility of pleading guilty because I do not consider myself guilty of doping, we will wait for FIFA’s response to take another position in the future, whether or not I should plead guilty to reduce the punishment imposed on me because of the At the moment there is no precise date for my hearing, I do not know if Dr. Herrera will be summoned to testify at that time or not.“

Regarding the ointment in which he claims to have the anabolic Clostebol, Rivera confessed that he used another healing agent.

Clobetasol ointment, healing for tattoos



“Vitamisil is the healing cream that I have always used for my tattoos, I have between seven and eight. The one who bought me the cream was the utility man here in San Salvador, I was already in concentration, but he didn’t find it in the pharmacy, so they brought me the cream called Dermovate and at the FESFUT they told me that this healing cream had clobetasol, which is different. to the anabolic Clostebol, at that moment I got carried away by fear of the news, but then with my lawyer we analyzed that this topical cream does not contain that substance that FIFA has said was positive for me, I have faith in God that all this will be solved, I trust that my statement will come out with the whole truth and that they will take into consideration the issue of my infiltration“, he indicated.