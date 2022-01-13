Erik Lira recounted how his arrival at Cruz Azul took place

The player said he was excited about the cement producers after his time in Pumas

January 12, 2022 · 21:50 hs

The footballer Erik Lira faces a new stage in his career for the current Clausura 2022 tournament, because just when he was beginning to consolidate with the UNAM Pumas, the board notified him that he would be negotiated with Cruz Azul in the winter market, a fact that It turned out not to be to the liking of the player, who claimed not to be consulted about the decision.

Although he has expressed his emotion and was pleased to arrive as a reinforcement of the cement institution, the midfielder detailed in an interview that he did not like the way his departure took place, just when he was beginning to become a reference for the fans feline.

“The board here asked for me and the opportunity was given … They just told me and of course it hurts to say goodbye to Pumas, but in Cruz Azul they can help me fulfill my dream of playing in Europe,” said Lira to W Sports.

Despite having started as a starter and having played his first 90 minutes with the Celestial Machine, Lira commented that “he will never hide” that he left the university club, although he stressed that being part of Cruz Azul will surely reinforce his career as a professional.

Finally, the midfielder maintained that he learned many skills under the command of Andrés Lillini, thus thanking him for his teachings.

“Both are great teams, Cruz Azul has just been champion and that makes me excited and Pumas has a final and a semifinal in two years. I see in Cruz Azul an opportunity to grow,” he said.