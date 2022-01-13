Fans believe their second baby has already been born, theory

Kylie Jenner: Fans Believe Her Second Baby Has Been Born, Theory | INSTAGRAM

It was a little before Kylie Jenner announced that she was expecting her second baby next to the rapper Travis Scott when his fans were already making theories about it and revealing this fact.

Once again Internet users think they know the truth before she announces it, ensuring that the famous socialite already had her son and has not wanted to tell us, a strong theory that is circulating on social networks.

And it is that his followers usually are not wrong, the previous time they announced their pregnancy they were not wrong either and it is possible that this time either, a user of TikTok was the one that started the rumor.

In fact, the information sounds compelling and many of the users of the rsocial ed have believed him, all thanks to one of the most recent photos on the official Instagram of Kylie jenner, one of which appears with a covered blanket while getting off her plane, which could indicate that she already had the baby, this because pregnant women can only fly with 36 weeks or less.

This is why it is believed that Younger sister of the Kardashian Jenners She had already had her son, we could even see her at a Reality Show meeting where the family was gathered and when Kylie approaches the camera she hides.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE THEORY VIDEO

Kylie Jenner could be hiding the truth about her pregnancy.



Apparently the famous is deciding to have a more private life and not be sharing absolutely everything at the moment, but when she feels ready to do so, a very mature decision on her part.

And it is that normally when your life is exposed to everyone, emotions can be difficult to handle and much more after what happened on social networks and all the negative comments that came thanks to what happened in ASTROWORLD.

It is important to remember that when a person is pregnant, everything can affect the baby and that is why they have been taking better care of you in every way.

In Show News we will continue to be very aware of Kylie Jenner and of course we will be informing you in case these rumors are true, of course the truth will be discovered very soon and we recommend you not to miss it.